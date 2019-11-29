Get an Apple Watch Series 5 at the lowest price ever

AirPods Pro and the 7th Generation iPad are already at their lowest prices ever, and now the Apple Watch Series 5 is also available at an all-time low on Amazon.

The 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 is down to $355 from $399 on Amazon in three colors. There's an automatic $20 off on the listing itself, and at checkout, an additional $24.01 will be taken off. That latter part is notated on the page and brings the price down to the $355 ---- the lowest price we've ever seen for a Series 5.

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm Gold Aluminum with Pink Sand Sport Band ($355, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm with Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band ($355, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm with Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band ($355, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

And if you want the bigger 44mm Apple Watch Series 5, it's also seeing a $44.01 discount in those core three colors. You can score an Apple Watch Series 5 44m in the Sport style for $384.99, from the $429.99 price tag.

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm Gold Aluminum with Pink Sand Sport Band ($384.29, originally $429.99; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm with Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band ($384.29, originally $429.99; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm with Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band ($384.29, originally $429.99; amazon.com)

So what makes the Series 5 a Series 5? Well, for starters it keeps the same all-day battery life but mixes things up with an always-on display. This way you can just quickly glance down and see the time or monitor your workout, without the need to raise your wrist. It can still track plenty of activities, handles phone calls with ease and has access to a growing App Store filled with Applications. And thanks to the faster S5 chip inside it can run those apps smoother and better conserve power.

You can see our full review of the Series 5 here, but act fast and score a Series 5 for an all-time-low on Amazon.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.