Now's your chance to save on a new unlocked iPhone 11 for Black Friday

We called the iPhone 11 the iPhone for everyone back in September when we reviewed it. Now it's Black Friday, and even a little bit of savings on this $700 smartphone is a good thing. eBay is answering the call and has the base $699.99 iPhone 11 with 64GB of storage available for $694 with free shipping. And yes, these are unlocked models, available in white, black, green, yellow, purple and red.

So what makes the iPhone 11 the iPhone 11? Well, it has a 6.1-inch Liquid Crystal Retina display, which is Apple's proprietary tech for an LCD screen with rounded corners. It's big, vibrant and gets pretty bright. You have the True Depth sensor and a 12-megapixel camera on the front for epic selfies and to safely unlock or authenticate with Face ID. The back side has a 12-megapixel standard lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, so you can take Portrait Mode with almost anything. Oh, and you also get Night Mode. Definitely check out our full review for our full thoughts on the camera, but rest assured it impresses.

The iPhone 11 gets all-day battery life and runs iOS 13 incredibly smoothly, thanks to the A13 Bionic Chip and an onboard Neural Engine. It should last for many years, and since it's unlocked, this iPhone 11 should work with any carrier.

This sale will wrap either when quantities are sold out, so act fast and score an iPhone 11 at a discount.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.