Score the HomePod for the lowest price ever at $199.99

Apple's HomePod is currently on sale at BestBuy -- you can score the smart speaker for just $199.99 and yes, that is the lowest price ever. It comes Space Gray or White, and both colors are seeing the discount

You might recall that back in April the HomePod received a permanent price cut from $349.99 to $299.99 -- a rare move from Apple, but one that likely helped with sales, and at minimum, made the HomePod more accessible for everyone.

Still, $299.99 for a smart speaker is more than the 3rd Generation Echo Dot or 3rd Generation Echo. With the HomePod, however, you're getting a clean, crisp and balanced audio experience that you can adjust on the fly. It sounds great, but Echo, Google Homes and Nest Hubs have also gotten the better year over year.

That said, if you're in the Apple ecosystem and want a smart home solution that integrates with your iPhone, HomeKit and full ecosystem, the HomePod is the product you want. We have a feeling this deal will last through Cyber Monday, but what's the fun in waiting.

