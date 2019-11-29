The best Black Friday deals to shop on Amazon

Today's the day. Black Friday is here, and so are incredible savings on products across all categories at Amazon. The mega retailer is rolling out deals upon deals on everything from giftable favorites to every-day necessities.

With so many sales to choose from, we're here to make your Amazon shopping a cinch. Below, we've rounded up the biggest and best of the Amazon deals. Stuff will start selling out fast, so don't wait to cash in on the once-a-year savings. For more advice on how to make the most of Black Friday, we're keeping track of the top Black Friday deals overall here.

Tech

LG smartphones (starting at $159.99; amazon.com)

Three LG Smartphones are on sale for Black Friday. The 32 GB LG Stylo 5 ($159.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com) in either black or silvery white features Alexa Push-to-Talk and a pre-installed selection of Amazon apps, along with a 6.2" FHD+ FullVision Display, 389 ppi, 3 GB of RAM with option to add up to 2 TB of microSD expandable memory, and Android 9.0. Or opt for the LG G8 ThinQ ($399.99, originally $849.99; amazon.com), which features Alexa Hands-Free, 6.1" QHD+ OLED FullVision display, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with option to add up to 2 TB of microSD expandable memory, along with Android 9

_______________________________________________________________________________

Motorola smartphones (starting at $119.99; amazon.com)

For those who are on the hunt for a new smartphone ths Black Friday, Motorola is boasting some massive savings on Amazon right now across a collection of high-tech gadgets that all come with Alexa built-in. Plus, if you purchase a Motorola G7 this Black Friday, you'll also get a free Echo Dot to boot.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Laptops, monitors and desktops (starting at $79.99; amazon.com)

More of a PC person, than a Mac one? Good news is there's plenty of savings to be had across a variety of Amazon's most beloved laptops, monitors and desktops right now. HP laptops, ViewSonic monitors and Acer desktops all top the list.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Garmin smartwatches (starting at $105.99; amazon.com)

Garmin devices can track a variety of your activities, from workouts to sleeping, and give you personalized feedback along the way. For serious runners, it also can provide advanced running dynamic information, like your stride length and ground contact time. Additionally, many of its device also lets you listen to music via Bluetooth headphones and pay with contactless credit card solutions for a completely hands-free workout experience.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Aukey headphones, chargers and power banks (starting at $5.99; amazon.com)

Your devices are great on their own, but they're made so much better when you have the right accessories in tow. Right now, Aukey is marking down a variety of tech accessories that will enhance your video streaming, gaming, web browsing and working experience. These include power banks that can charge up your device when you're away from an outlet, a fish eye lense that can take widescreen shots on your iPhone's camera, and Bluetooth headphones that work just as well at the gym as they do in your bed when you're binge-watching Netflix.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Netgear products (starting at $15.99; amazon.com)

Get the most out of your Wi-Fi network with these discounted Netgear products, which range from routers that deliver fast speeds with 1,500 square feet of coverage to WiFi extenders that can be plugged into any wall socket to help turn dead zones in your home to functional web browsing space.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Best-selling books on Kindle (starting at $0.99; amazon.com)

Whether you already have a Kindle or you just bought a discounted one for Black Friday, you can load it up today with over 100 best-selling books, thanks to 80% savings on select titles from Amazon. Fiction, memoirs, thrillers, fantasy, and novels of pretty much any other genre a literary mind may enjoy is up for grabs, so stop reading this and start reading your new books promptly when you shop this deal now.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Echo Wall Clock ($23.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

What the Echo Spot or Echo Dot lacks in visuals, the Echo Wall Clock delivers. When you set a timer on the device, the ring around the numbers will light up, giving you a clear picture of how much time is left on your timer. It is important to note that unlike other Echo devices, the Echo Wall Clock doesn't stand-alone and needs to be synced to an additional Amazon-Alexa device for full functionality. With Black Friday savings in full-swing, we'll take it as a sign from the universe to buy both.

_______________________________________________________________________________

SanDisk 512GB Memory Card ($63.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

There's plenty a Kodak moment to be had this holiday season. Ensure your family photos and videos are securely stored with a heavy-duty memory card, like this popular option from SanDisk. It's compatible with Android smartphones and tablets and can store a whopping 512GB of content.

_______________________________________________________________________________

TCL 5-Series 43" TV ($249.99, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

TCL's mid-range 43" 5-Series features a 4K UHD panel packs support for Dolby Vision, and at just $299.99, down from $499.99, you're getting a lot of value. It has slim bezels and a full Roku box built-in.

_______________________________________________________________________________

TCL 6-Series 65" TV ($599.99, originally $649.99; amazon.com)

TCL's latest 6-Series really ups the panel quality while keeping value front and center. It's a QLED panel that hits 4K UHD resolution and supports Dolby Vision, so expect vibrant colors and deep blacks, all for just $599.99.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Pixel 4 ($599, originally $799; amazon.com) and Pixel 4 XL ($699, originally $899; amazon.com)

Both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL scored high in our full reviews—they have particularly outstanding cameras and a vibrant display that goes up to 90Hz. For Black Friday, you can score $200 off both models.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Anker PowerPort III Nano USB Type-C Wall Charger ($19.99; amazon.com)

This tiny USB Type-C charger from Anker can push out 18-watts, which is enough to fast charge the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, along with Google's Pixel line and Samsung's Galaxy smartphones.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Fitbit Versa 2 ($148.99, originally $199.95; amazon.com)

At $50 off, the Versa 2 is more than just a fitness tracker. On select devices, you'll be able to respond to messages, stream songs and even enable an Alexa skill to have the smart assistant on your wrist—just remember, she'll write back on the screen, not talk. Plus, this rich Bordeaux and Copper Rose color combo is exclusive to Amazon.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Anker PowerCore+ Mini ($14.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Never lose power while you're on the go with the Anker PowerCore+ Mini. This portable charger is the size of a lipstick tube and can charge a smartphone that's completely dead up to 80% power.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sony audio products (starting at $28; amazon.com)

Whether you prefer to rock out in your own personal jam session or blast your music for all to hear, Sony has deals on audio products at Amazon to suit your listening needs. A range of on-ear, over-ear and in-ear headphones are available starting at just $38, while Bluetooth speakers are as low as $59.99. There's even a Dolby Atmos Sound Bar up for grabs at $1,198, all-time low price, and a turntable.

_______________________________________________________________________________

SiriusXM SXEZR1V1 Onyx EZR Satellite Radio with Vehicle Kit ($29.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Your car radio will never be the same once you spring for the SiriusXM Onyx EZR Satellite Radio with Vehicle Kit. Right now, it's on sale for its lowest price ever and that includes 3 months of free service. Sounds like a great deal to us.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds ($139.99, originally $189.99; amazon.com)

Hear that? It's a great deal on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds. These true wireless earbuds provide 5 hours total on a single charge—and up to 15 hours total with the included compact charging case—and can be personalized Jabra Sound+ app.

_______________________________________________________________________________

mophie Wireless Charge Pad ($19.99, originally $54.60; amazon.com)

Untangle yourself from all the wires, and get this mophie Wireless Charge Pad now down to its lowest price ever. With Qi-enabled wireless charging technology, it was developed to charge your iPhone 50% faster than standard wireless chargers via up to a 7.5W fast charge capability.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kindle Paperwhite ($84.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

A light e-reader that's now waterproof so you can carry your kindle on your next beach vacation, the Kindle Paperwhite is down to its lowest price. For a limited time, get $5 in ebook credit with every purchase, and be sure to check out the other Kindle sales happening on Amazon now.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Wemo Mini WiFi Enabled Smart Plug ($15.98, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

This voice-controlled Wemo Mini WiFi Enabled Smart Plug can control any device you want, and now it's down to its lowest price ever. Plug your Christmas tree lights into it to ensure they turn on as soon as the sun sets and off directly at dawn.

Home and health

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 Multi-Cooker, 8-Qt ($64.99, originally $139.95; amazon.com)

It wouldn't be Black Friday without a stellar deal on the beloved Instant Pot, which in case you didn't know, combines seven appliances—pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer—in one. Today, the massive 8-quart Instant Pot IP-DUO80, a best-selling classic model, is down to its lowest price of all time, so don't miss out on this delicious deal.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Vitamix 5200 Blender ($259.95, originally $399.95; amazon.com)

Perhaps the most well-known professional-grade blender on the market, the Vitamix will have no trouble pulverizing anything that fits inside its hefty 64-ounce container with its high-performance motor and stainless steel blades. Making smoothies, sauces, spreads, soups, and much more has never been so easy—or so inexpensive, since the 5200 model is on sale today for just $259.95, an all-time low price.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dash Deluxe 3QT Air Fryer ($58.49, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Unhealthy fried foods don't have to be so bad for you. Air fryer have risen to popularity for their use of air instead of oil to crisp up your favorites, and there's never been a better day to hop on the air fryer bandwagon. The easy-to-use Dash Deluxe 3QT Air Fryer is down to its lowest price for Black Friday, so chow down on this deal before it's all eaten up.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Contigo water bottles and mugs (starting at $7.49; amazon.com)

Take your drinks to go with highly-rated Contigo thermoses and water bottles. Using AutoSeal and SnapSeal technology, you can rest assured that no spills will ensue, and your drinks are guaranteed to stay hotter and colder for longer—up to 28 hours in some cases. Choose from a range of colors, so your beverages look as great as they taste.

_______________________________________________________________________________

DeWalt tools (starting at $6.29; amazon.com)

Handy folks on your list will appreciate any number of items from this DeWalt Gold Box. Pick up an individual item—like a drill holster, orbital sander, or jig saw—to add to their existing tool set, or provide them with a new kit entirely, all for an excellent price.

_______________________________________________________________________________

SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers ($79.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Ditch unhealthy traditional sodas, and opt for a beverage you make yourself with the SodaStream, on sale today. Six different bundles are available for $79.99. Each comes with at least one canister and reusable water bottle, along with varying flavor drops to amp up your carbonated creations.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO 2030 Max Electric Pressure Washer ($113.99, originally $189; amazon.com)

Blast away any grime on your deck with this powerful Sun Joe Pressure Washer. The Pro version, with its 14.5-amp motor and onboard 54.1 fl oz. detergent tank, offers both low and high cleaning options, along with a quick-connect turbo head spray nozzle, which the brand claims will clean 40% faster than a standard nozzle. Best of all, it's on sale today for $113.99, its lowest price ever.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Rubbermaid and Foodsaver food storage (starting at $12.99; amazon.com)

No place to put those Thanksgiving leftovers? Save on food storage and vacuum sealers from Rubbermaid and Foodsaver, and ensure that none of your holiday meals spoil before you can enjoy them properly.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Graco strollers and carseats (starting at $88.19; amazon.com)

Bring your baby anywhere in the style and comfort of a Graco stroller or carseat. Many of the available options grow with your infant, so you won't be buying new gear as your baby becomes a toddler and beyond.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage (starting at $109.99; amazon.com)

No matter where your holiday travels take you, know that your stuff is safe inside one of these discounted Samsonite and American Tourister hardshell suitcases (two softside cases are also available). Choose from either two- or three-piece luggage sets for under $140. Bon voyage!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Arlo devices (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)

Keep your home protected while you're traveling this holiday season with a variety of home security products from Arlo, including a wireless home security camera system that can capture movement around your home, both indoors and out.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ashley mattresses (starting at $75; amazon.com)

The right mattress will help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep throughout the night, so you'll feel less groggy when your alarm goes off. Luckily a variety of Ashley foam and hybrid mattresses are heavily discounted this Black Friday, with options starting at $75. And no, you aren't dreaming—prices really are that low.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Philips Sonicare appliances and brushes (starting at $19.59; amazon.com)

There's a reason why your dentist keeps pushing electric toothbrushes on you every time you get a cleaning: Electric toothbrushes are more effective at getting rid of stubborn plaque and debris on your teeth than manual ones are. If you're ready to get serious about your oral hygiene routine, Philips Sonicare brushes, including its most advanced design to date, are on sale at Amazon.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Turbo Tax Deluxe 2019 Software with $10 gift card ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

While only the holidays are on our horizons, tax season is slowly but surely creeping up on us. Feel completely prepared to tackle your 2019 taxes with TurboTax, a software that can help guide you through the process. It's an especially great option for those who have a lot of deductions and need help filing a federal income tax return.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker ($99.95, originally $232.95; amazon.com)

For barista-quality cups of coffee in the morning, with little to no effort on your end, invest in the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker. The machine can brew five different cup sizes, from a 1.35-ounce espresso to a 14-ounce cup of joe, and everything in between. And making a morning brew is as easy as popping in the capsule of your choice and pressing a single button.

_______________________________________________________________________________

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service ($99, originally $199; amazon.com)

At $100 off, the 23andMe Health and Ancestry Service DNA kit (which is the company's most extensive testing to date) is down to one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Unlike other kits out there, this product goes one step beyond just mapping out where your ancestors come from. In addition to comparing your DNA to over 1,500 ethnic religions around the world, the service will also showcase how your genes affect your overall health, as well as personality traits. A few weeks after you've sent out your sample for testing, you'll receive a full-breakdown (nearly 125 personalized reports) of how your genetics can influence your chance of developing certain health conditions, if you're potentially a carrier for an inherited disease, and even how your DNA plays a role in everyday activities like sleeping or dieting. 23andMe's reporting has also met FDA regulations for being scientifically and clinically valid.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ninja Max XL Air Fryer ($99.99, originally $122.99; amazon.com)

Stick to your New Year's resolutions without compromising on taste with a Ninja Air Fryer. This kitchen appliance can crisp up your favorite foods, like French fries or chicken, to give you the same texture and taste as fried versions, but with nearly 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. It's stellar 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Amazon doesn't hurt either.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Casper Sleep Essential Mattress ($476, originally $595; amazon.com)

If you're waking up in the middle of the night with aches and pains, it's time to take a good hard look at your mattress. Casper's Sleep Essential Mattress is designed with three layers of premium foam for support, breathability and bounce. Plus, if you're nervous about getting into bed (literally) with a mattress you haven't tested out, Casper offers a 100-night trial with free returns.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide ($79 originally $99; amazon.com)

Why are all of your favorite food bloggers and culinary idols obsessed with sous vide? This cooking method, which involves putting vacuum sealed ingredients in a temperature-controlled water bath, results in perfectly cooked meals nearly every time. The Anova Nano Precision Cooker makes the sous vide process that much easier, by syncing with your iPhone or smart device through its app to give you the ability to adjust or control the device even if you're not in the kitchen, as well as notify you once your meal is ready to be enjoyed.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Philips Wake-Up Alarm Clock ($76.99, originally $115.18; amazon.com)

We're fast approaching Blue Monday, which means that many of us will be affected by the lack of sunlight during the winter season. To help boost your mood and help you feel less fatigued in the morning, invest in this Wake-Up Alarm clock. This device simulates the sun's rays in your bedroom when you want to start the day, allowing you to wake up more naturally and peacefully.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker ($379.99, originally $499; amazon.com)

Nugget ice is the best kind of ice. This Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker fits on your countertop and can produce up to 24 pounds of ice per day. Plus, it's Bluetooth-equipped, so you can set your ice making schedule from your phone.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Casper Sleep Soft and Durable Supima Cotton Sheet Set (starting at $45; amazon.com)

Get a great night's sleep on a new set of Casper sheets, now ranging at $45 for a twin set up to $70 for a California king. They're made with Staple Supima Cotton, which won't pill or wear thin and will only get softer with every wash. Not to mention, you won't lose any sleep over this all-time low price.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Instant Pot Smart Wifi 6 Quart Multi-cooker ($89.99, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

The ultimate Instant Pot deal has arrived. Right now, you can get the Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Multi-cooker for its lowest price ever. This Instant Pot isn't just a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, steamer, saute, and warmer; it's also Alexa-enabled, for maximum convenience.

_______________________________________________________________________________

iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum ($279, originally $379.99; amazon.com)

This iRobot Roomba E5 is better as picking up the crud on your floor, thanks to Power-Lifting Suction that delivers 5 times the air power, and now you can get one for $100 off. Like other Roombas, this model will intelligently navigate around all your furniture, plus it will run 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

_______________________________________________________________________________

YnM Weighted Blanket (starting at $42.93; amazon.com)

For restless sleepers, the YnM Weighted Blanket has been proven to lessen anxiety and help you fall asleep. This particular blanket features less fiber fill and breathable fabric to ensure you don't overheat while you're all snuggled up.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Here's an egg-celent deal on the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, $2 away from the lowest price we've ever seen. On sale in red, white and aqua, It includes a poaching tray, omelet bowl, egg holder trays, measuring cup, and recipe book, plus you can use it steam vegetables and other foods.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Brita Everyday Pitcher, 10 Cup ($27.30, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

While shopping for deals, it's important to stay hydrated. Be sure you always have filtered water on hand with a new Brita Everyday Pitcher. Each pitcher—choose from black, white or turquoise—comes with one longlast filter. Just be sure to drink up this Black Friday deal before it's over.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook ($17.80, originally $27; amazon.com)

Note takers, take note: The Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook is on sale for Black Friday. You can re-use the paper in this environmentally-friendly, 80-page dotted grid notebook just by sticking it in the microwave. Plus, it can send all your handwritten notes to cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, iCloud, and more using the free Rocketbook app.

_______________________________________________________________________________

KitchenAid kitchen tools (starting at $7.69; amazon.com)

If you're baking up a storm for Thanksgiving, these on-sale KitchenAid accessories could help make your desserts even better. Save on prep bowls with lids, mixing bowls, measuring cups and spoons, and a cookie dough scoop, and get cooking.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser ($89.25, originally $119; amazon.com)

The top-selling ceramic Vitruvi Stone Diffuser looks more like a work of modern art than an essential oil diffuser. And yet, it uses 10 to 20 drops of oil to diffuse a space that's over 500 square feet. Available at a discount in white, black and grey, it features two time settings and an optional light.

_______________________________________________________________________________

La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte, 16 Count ($36.16, originally $47.75; amazon.com)

It's pumpkin spice season! If you're a sucker for this limited-time flavor, stock up with 16 cans of cult-favorite La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Instant Pot accessories (starting at $8.47; amazon.com)

Up your Instant Pot game with a collection of new accessories, including a cake pan, a silicone egg bites mold, a mesh steamer basket and more. They're all on sale for Black Friday, just in time for you to use them in your Thanksgiving prep.

_______________________________________________________________________________

TEMPUR-ProForm Cloud Pillow for Sleeping ($41.99, originally $69; amazon.com)

It's pillow made for every type of sleeper. The TEMPUR-ProForm Cloud Pillow's memory foam technology and adaptive material allows you to sleep in any position and feels ultra soft to touch.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier ($116.32, originally $229; amazon.com)

The Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier claims to reduce 99.97% of allergen particles in the air, vastly improving indoor air quality. A nifty indicator also lets you know what your air quality is at all times, so you'll never be breathing in polluted air.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cabeau Evolution Cool Travel Pillow ($50.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

The perfect pillow for long haul travel, the Cabeau Evolution Cool Travel Pillow is made with memory foam and cooling vent technology. Your head and neck will feel both well-supported and refreshed the next time you're in flight.

Fashion and beauty

Orolay down jackets (starting at $61.49; amazon.com)

Make way for Orolay! Alas, the viral Amazon coat is not on sale (it rarely is), but similar outerwear styles from the same brand are discounted for Black Friday. Choose from a range of parkas in several different winter-ready hues starting at just $61.49, and ensure you're nice and toasty for the forthcoming cold months.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Columbia outerwear, clothing, and shoes (starting at $22.75; amazon.com)

Bundle up for the cold months ahead with deals on Columbia outerwear, clothing, and shoes for men, women and kids. Several hiking shoes are on sale, along with snow boots and jackets, so heading outdoors as the temperatures drop won't be so daunting.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Under Armour apparel, footwear and accessories (starting at $8.19; amazon.com)

Arm yourself for winter workouts with discounts on men's, women's and kids' apparel, footwear and accessories from Under Armour. Everything from sweatshirts, to joggers, to jackets are available for less, so the cold weather won't cut into your fitness plans for the season.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Oral B, Crest, Braun and Pantene personal care products (starting at $8.39; amazon.com)

If you have teeth or hair, there's something for you in this Oral B, Crest, Braun and Pantene Gold Box. Save on toothpaste, toothbrushes—even Crest Whitestrips—shampoo and conditioner sets, and electric shavers, beard trimmers, epilators and IPLs. It's essentially all your grooming needs for less.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Watches from top brands (starting at $12.95; amazon.com)

Time to shop discounted watches at Amazon. Timepieces from Casio, Seiko, Nine West, Citizen, and more are on sale, and there's something to suit everyone's style.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Amazon-brand clothing (starting at $9.75; amazon.com)

'Tis the season to stock up on all your favorite clothing essentials for cheap. Right now, popular designs, like fleece-lined hoodies, teddy jackets, plaid button-ups and cowl neck sweaters from Amazon's in-house brands are on sale for a fraction of their original cost.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lands' End clothing (starting at $12.99; amazon.com)

Although Mom and Dad claim they don't want anything this holiday, we're still willing to bet if you gifted them a cozy zip-up fleece, snuggly turtleneck or a pair of luxurious moccasin slippers from this Lands' End sale, they'll be very happy.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tommy Hilfiger clothing (starting at $12.03; amazon.com)

Some of your winter basics—like sweaters that can be layered, cozy PJs, office-appropriate button-fronts and handbags—always stay the same. So in addition to shopping this season's top sartorial trends, you'll also want to take a peek at all the discounted everyday wardrobe essentials Tommy Hilfiger is offering on Amazon. Chances are, you'll be wearing many of these designs this time next year, too.

Skagen Connected Stainless Steel Touchscreen Watch ($199, originally $295; amazon.com)

Scandinavian darling watch company Skagen is best known for its high-quality minimalist designs that can be worn season after season, and it's sleek smartwatch is no exception. This timepiece comes with a simple face can switch between displays your heart rate (as well as other activity tracking metrics), the date and current time, all with the touch of your finger. Plus, there are seven bold band colors to choose from.

_______________________________________________________________________________

FOREO LUNA Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush ($97, originally $139; amazon.com)

You need more than just water to get your face clean. That's where the FOREO LUNA Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush comes in. It uses gentle vibrations to get gunk out of your pores. But hurry, this deal will only last one day.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Jessica Simpson Comfy Faux Fur Women's House Slipper (starting at $16.99; amazon.com)

This super soft slipper is cozy and cute, too. An Amazon best seller, slip into a new pair for as low as $16.99. They come in a range of colors, including neutrals like black and tan and bright like purple and burgundy.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Comeon Women's Casual Lapel Fuzzy Zipper Coat (starting at $19.11, originally $28.99; amazon.com)

Teddy coats have been taking over Amazon. This one is hovering around $20 (price varies based on size), down from it's usual price of $28.99. Snag this one on sale, and start wearing this trend for yourself.

_______________________________________________________________________________

NYX Profressional Makeup sets (starting at $9.69; amazon.com)

Get dolled up with these deals on NYX. Right now, you can save on a pack of three Butter Glosses, a setting spray combo pack, and an eyeliner and mascara set for $13 or less.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Calvin Klein polos (starting at $27.25; amazon.com)

Guys, it's time to stock up on polo shirts. A selection of styles from Calvin Klein is on sale on Amazon right now for under $50 (price varies based on size). So choose the color that suits you and get ready to look your best in a classic shirt.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Victorinox Luggage bags and backpacks (starting at $24.95; amazon.com)

Prepare for your upcoming holiday travel will deals on Victorinox Luggage backpacks and totes. More than a dozen bags are marked down (several are even under $50), so you'll be toting your stuff through the airport in style this year.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask ($9.99, originally $18; amazon.com)

Infused with charcoal, kaolin, aloe and hyaluronic acid, this Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask—from Amazon's highly rated in-house beauty brand—will cleanse your pores without stripping your skin of any much-needed moisture. Simply apply to your skin for 15 minutes, then rinse off with warm water for fresher skin.

______________________________________________________________________________

Carhartt (starting at $44.99; amazon.com)

Amazon is marking down classic styles for men and women from Carhartt. Save on plenty of jackets, some pants, and even a pair of overall from the iconic brand.

Toys and gaming

PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components and accessories (starting at $54.99; amazon.com)

Gamers know that any old PC or desktop isn't going to cut it. They'll need heavy-duty gadgets that can vividly display their games, run seamlessly without lag time and have plenty of storage space. And in the accessories department, ergonomic mice, keyboards and headphones help ensure they're comfortable while playing. Luckily all of the above are on sale right now on Amazon.

_______________________________________________________________________________

L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise ($62.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

If you're acquainted with a child, you're probably aware that L.O.L. Surprise! makes some of the most in-demand toys on the market. This even bigger Winter Disco Bigger Surprise kit includes 60+ never-before-seen surprises, including a limited-edition, exclusive family of dolls for your tot to unbox, and a glittery case allows them to easily store and transport their new surprises.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Select board games (starting at $5.99; amazon.com)

There's no better way to bond with family during the holidays than over a board game or two. Save on classics and new favorites, including Catan, Ticket to Ride, Pandemic and more for Black Friday. Just don't play games with this deal; some of these boards have been known to sell out quickly.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price toys (starting at $6.49; amazon.com)

Your little ones will love how much fun they're going to have with their new Hot Wheels car, Fisher-Price Batcopter, Uno card deck and Barbie set. You'll love how you didn't spend much money at all on their favorite holiday gift.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Select party games (starting at $6.99; amazon.com)

Get the party started this holiday season with a variety of popular card and board games. Some of the biggest markdowns on Amazon right now include viral games such as Cards Against Humanity, Exploding Kittens and Watch Your Mouth.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Mongoose Scooter ($70.54, originally $82.99; amazon.com)

While electric scooters may be all the rage these days, nothing really beats the ol' fashioned version, especially if you're on the hunt for a gift that will get your kids outside and moving. This lightweight design from Mongoose was designed to get your kiddo scooting all around the neighborhood (safely, we might add).

_______________________________________________________________________________

Elby Bike 9-Speed Electric Bike ($1,999.99, originally $2,999.99; amazon.com)

Give your next bike ride a boost with the Elby Bike 9-Speed Electric Bike, now $1,000 off for Black Friday. This bike allows you to go up to 20 mph and 80 miles on a single charge, plus Tektro hydraulic brakes for safe stopping and a high-quality aluminum frame.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Segway Scooters (starting at $379.99; amazon.com)

Scoot on over to Amazon to find a variety of Segways available at exceptionally low prices. Score the Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter ($379.99, originally $489; amazon.com), Ninebot ES4 Folding Electric Kick Scooter ($649.99, originally $759; amazon.com), and the Ninebot MAX Folding Electric Kick Scooter ($649.99, originally $799; amazon.com) all on sale, plus a selection of accessories to make for the best ride of your life.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.