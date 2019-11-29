Select Adidas items are on sale at Amazon for Black Friday

Whether you overindulged yesterday at Thanksgiving dinner (so...much...pie), you're looking to prevent the inevitable eggnog/sugar cookie/chocolate martini onslaught about to take over the next few weeks, or you're just looking to up your wellness game for the coming year, Amazon has got you covered with a Black Friday Gold Box deal on Adidas shoes, apparel and more.

Score big on dozens of items marked up to 55% off, including shoes, sweats, socks, backpacks, shorts, T-shirts and more. We're finding motivation to get off the couch and head to gym in the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe ($39.90, originally $70; amazon.com); the classic Originals Women's Trefoil Tee ($19.50, originally $30; amazon.com) and the bright red Originals Women's Superstar Track Pant ($39.05, originally $65; amazon.com).

For the guys, we've got our eye on the Adidas Originals Men's Seely Sneaker ($36.40, originally $45.50; amazon.com); the Essentials Men's 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket ($28.49, originally $50; amazon.com) and the Men's Eclipse Reversible Beanie ($12, originally $15; amazon.com).

Sporty kiddos on your gift list? Find fab stocking stuffers including six pairs of Cushioned Quarter Socks ($9.60, originally $16; amazon.com); Soccer Core18 Training Jerseys ($12.90, originally $18; amazon.com); and Soccer Tastigo 17 Shorts ($18.73, originally $23; amazon.com).

Shop more great looks from Adidas on Amazon here. And if you're looking for even more Adidas, head over to their site, where styles are up to 50% off for Black Friday. Now, let the end-of-year workout commence—after one more slice of pie, of course.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.