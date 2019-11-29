cnn
Select Adidas items are on sale at Amazon for Black Friday

Lesley Kennedy, CNN Underscored
Updated Fri November 29, 2019

Whether you overindulged yesterday at Thanksgiving dinner (so...much...pie), you're looking to prevent the inevitable eggnog/sugar cookie/chocolate martini onslaught about to take over the next few weeks, or you're just looking to up your wellness game for the coming year, Amazon has got you covered with a Black Friday Gold Box deal on Adidas shoes, apparel and more.

Score big on dozens of items marked up to 55% off, including shoes, sweats, socks, backpacks, shorts, T-shirts and more. We're finding motivation to get off the couch and head to gym in the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe ($39.90, originally $70; amazon.com); the classic Originals Women's Trefoil Tee ($19.50, originally $30; amazon.com) and the bright red Originals Women's Superstar Track Pant ($39.05, originally $65; amazon.com).

For the guys, we've got our eye on the Adidas Originals Men's Seely Sneaker ($36.40, originally $45.50; amazon.com); the Essentials Men's 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket ($28.49, originally $50; amazon.com) and the Men's Eclipse Reversible Beanie ($12, originally $15; amazon.com).

Sporty kiddos on your gift list? Find fab stocking stuffers including six pairs of Cushioned Quarter Socks ($9.60, originally $16; amazon.com); Soccer Core18 Training Jerseys ($12.90, originally $18; amazon.com); and Soccer Tastigo 17 Shorts ($18.73, originally $23; amazon.com).

Shop more great looks from Adidas on Amazon here. And if you're looking for even more Adidas, head over to their site, where styles are up to 50% off for Black Friday. Now, let the end-of-year workout commence—after one more slice of pie, of course.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.