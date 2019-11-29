(CNN) A wild snow leopard found injured and unable to see has had its vision restored after Chinese veterinarians removed a cataract in what they say is a world-first surgical procedure.

Linghan, a snow leopard believed to be over 11 years old, went under the knife on November 26 in the city of Xining, in the northwestern province of Qinghai. It is the first time a snow leopard has had the procedure, according to Zhang Qi Xin, assistant director of Xining Zoo.

Cataracts cause the lens of the eye to becomes progressively opaque, resulting in blurred vision.

During the procedure, which lasted for about three hours, an intraocular lens was implanted in Linghan's right eye after the cataract was removed.

There are about 2,500 snow leopards in China, according to Xining Zoo officials.

Linghan's sight is expected to be restored in about a month.

