Settle in with these weekend reads

By Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 1:27 PM ET, Fri November 29, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)A controversial exit from "America's Got Talent." Priceless jewels stolen from Europe's treasure chest. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Inside Trump's sneak Thanksgiving trip

On Thanksgiving eve, President Donald Trump slipped unnoticed out of Mar-a-Lago. Sixteen hours later, he touched down for the first time in Afghanistan.

Celebrities rally behind Gabrielle Union

    gabrielle union la times opinion
    When the reality show, "America's Got Talent," returns in January, Gabrielle Union will be missing from the judging panel. Here's how celebrities have reacted to Union's controversial exit.
    Read More

    The online shopping rabbit hole

    There's a reason you get sucked in when you're shopping online. These are the tricks digital retailers use to get you to buy more stuff.

    The most notorious modern-day jewelry heists

    Two suspects stole around 100 priceless treasures this week from a castle vault in Germany. They're not the only robbers in recent history who've made off with millions of dollars' worth of precious jewels.

      Opinion: The simple way the Carters live

      As politics becomes more cutthroat and politicians more money hungry, former President Jimmy Carter has become a moral beacon in the Democratic Party, writes CNN contributor Kate Andersen Brower.