Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)A controversial exit from "America's Got Talent." Priceless jewels stolen from Europe's treasure chest. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.
On Thanksgiving eve, President Donald Trump slipped unnoticed out of Mar-a-Lago. Sixteen hours later, he touched down for the first time in Afghanistan.
When the reality show, "America's Got Talent," returns in January, Gabrielle Union will be missing from the judging panel. Here's how celebrities have reacted to Union's controversial exit.
There's a reason you get sucked in when you're shopping online. These are the tricks digital retailers use to get you to buy more stuff.
Two suspects stole around 100 priceless treasures this week from a castle vault in Germany. They're not the only robbers in recent history who've made off with millions of dollars' worth of precious jewels.
As politics becomes more cutthroat and politicians more money hungry, former President Jimmy Carter has become a moral beacon in the Democratic Party, writes CNN contributor Kate Andersen Brower.