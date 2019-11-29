(CNN)Here's what you might have missed this Friday on CNN:
-- A man with a hoax suspect device strapped to him has been killed by police in what's described as a terrorist incident in London. Dozens of people have been injured.
-- Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi said he will resign after weeks of deadly anti-government protests.
-- Scientists have discovered a "monster black hole" so massive that it probably should not exist.
-- A new experimental flu vaccine could keep you from having to roll up your sleeve every fall for a shot.
-- There's an actual scientific reason you fall into the rabbit hole of online shopping.
-- Ex-GOP congressman Charlie Dent says some former colleagues in the House have privately told him they are "disgusted and exhausted by the President's behavior."
-- The Coast Guard is searching for a kite surfer last seen on Thanksgiving drifting out to sea near Ocean City, New Jersey.
-- Kanye West has graced us with a music video for his pro-family Chick-fil-A song.