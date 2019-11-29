(CNN) Ghana made 126 foreign nationals who have lived in the country for many years it's citizens as part of the country's Year of Return celebrations.

Dressed in colorful traditional outfits and holding the country's national flag on Wednesday, the group lifted their hands as they took their oath of allegiance and became the country's citizens.

Launched in 2018, the campaign encourages people of African descent, whose ancestors were victims of the brutal slave trade, to return to Ghana. The government has been marketing its slave sites aggressively to African diasporans tracing their roots.

Akufo-Addo said that an estimated 75% of the slave dungeons on the west coast of Africa were in Ghana and the country recognizes its role. People were enslaved in these dungeons and then shipped from Ghanaian ports as part of the transatlantic trade.

"That is why we had a responsibility to extend a hand of 'welcome back home' to Africans in the diaspora. Many have responded to this call," President Akufo-Addo said, adding that the initiative has been a learning experience for all.