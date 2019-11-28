The week in 26 photos

US President Donald Trump speaks to American troops during a surprise visit to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan on Thursday, November 28. During his stop, Trump announced that peace talks with the Taliban have restarted. Tom Brenner/Reuters
Bread and Butter hang out in their hotel room in Washington on Monday, November 25. Butter received a presidential pardon Tuesday as part of a Thanksgiving tradition that goes back decades. Bread didn't get the official pardon, but he will still be spared from the dinner table.Jacquelyn Martin/AP
People in Hong Kong hold American flags during a demonstration on Thursday, November 28. A day earlier, US President Donald Trump signed a law supporting Hong Kong's monthslong protest movement.Justin Chin/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A snowplow clears a runway near a line of jets waiting to take off in Denver on Tuesday, November 26. Hundreds of flights to and from Denver International Airport were canceled Tuesday as crews raced to clear heavy snow from runways. Several storms complicated Thanksgiving travel this week for people across the United States.Bob Strong/Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk reveals the company's new electric pickup truck on Thursday, November 21. A demonstration of the Cybertruck's supposedly unbreakable windows backfired, however, when a metal ball thrown at the windows did, in fact, break them.Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
An injured man is carried out of the debris of a collapsed building in Thumane, Albania, after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the country on Tuesday, November 26. At least 23 people were killed and hundreds were injured.Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images
A "PAW Patrol" balloon floats during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 28. This year's balloons were nearly grounded due to windy weather conditions.Kena Betancur/Getty Images
Britain's Prince Charles picks up a dart and faces a Maori warrior during his welcoming ceremony in Kaikoura, New Zealand, on Saturday, November 23. The royal spent six days visiting the country.Tracey Nearmy/Reuters
People walk through the Botanic Garden in Berlin on Thursday, November 21. From November to January, the garden turns into a special Christmas Garden with special light shows.Hayoung Jeon/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Actors Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Danny DeVito crash a wedding reception in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday, November 23. They also sang a duet of "Unforgettable." The actors were in Mexico doing press interviews for their new film "Jumanji: The Next Level."Victor Chavez/Getty Images
Conan, the US military dog who was injured during the raid that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, visits the White House on Monday, November 25. Conan was recognized by President Donald Trump. Tom Brenner/Reuters
Taylor Swift performs at the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24. She won six awards, including artist of the year. John Shearer/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp
A man pays tribute to singer and actress Goo Hara at her memorial altar in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, November 25. Goo, 28, was found dead on Sunday, police told CNN. They would not comment on a cause of death.Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Firefighters battle the Cave Fire in Santa Barbara, California, on Tuesday, November 26. The wildfire forced thousands of evacuation orders.David McNew/Reuters
A man feeds fish to seagulls under the Galata Bridge in Istanbul on Friday, November 22.Sedat Suna/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Smoke from burning tires engulfs a protester in Kerbala, Iraq, on Tuesday, November 26. Protests have erupted in Iraq over unemployment, alleged government corruption and a lack of basic services. They're believed to be the biggest protests in the country since the fall of former President Saddam Hussein in 2003.Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen/Reuters
US President Donald Trump throws a hat as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday, November 26.Susan Walsh/AP
Two stallions play in Wehrheim, Germany, on Friday, November 22.Michael Probst/AP
Relatives of John Hoang Van Tiep, a man who was found dead in the back of a British truck last month, mourn at his funeral in Vietnam's Nghe An province on Wednesday, November 27. Tiep was among 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in the truck. The investigation has attracted global headlines and highlighted the often highly dangerous route some migrants take into Europe.Nguyen Huy Kham/Reuters
Singer Lizzo holds a tiny purse as she arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Farmers park their tractors in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on Tuesday, November 26. Thousands of farmers were protesting agricultural policies.Michael Sohn/AP
Masked demonstrators kiss in front of a burning barricade in Santiago, Chile, on Monday, November 25. Mass protests began in Santiago last month. They were ignited by a hike in subway ticket prices and fueled by anger over economic and social inequality.Goran Tomasevic/Reuters
Two workers are seen on an electric wire in Zhenjiang, China, as they establish a new transmission line above the Wufengshan Yangtze River Bridge on Sunday, November 24. The bridge is still under construction.Song Wei/Visual China Group/Getty Images
Pope Francis greets people at the end of a Mass in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 22. Thailand was the start of a seven-day Asia trip that also saw the Pope visit Japan. Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock