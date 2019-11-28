Power outage briefly interrupts NFL halftime show in Detroit

(CNN) The halftime show at a Thanksgiving football game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions got off to a rough start.

Brothers Osborne, a country music duo, only got a few notes into their first song before the music came to a halt and the lights dimmed abruptly at Ford Field in Detroit.

The reason? The power had gone out.

Moments later, the lights turned back on, and after a brief delay, the show resumed.

"Well obviously we've had a power hit here in Detroit, just a few notes into the Brothers Osborne here at halftime," announcer Joe Buck said on the broadcast, airing on FOX.

