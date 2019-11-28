Oklahoma officer given a Starbucks order with the word 'PIG' written on the label, police chief says

(CNN) A police chief in Oklahoma said one of his officers picked up a coffee order from a local Starbucks on Thanksgiving with the word "PIG" printed on the label.

The Kiefer police officer went to the Starbucks to get coffee for dispatchers who were working on Thanksgiving with him when he encountered the label, Chief Johnny O'Mara said Thursday in a Facebook post. Starbucks has apologized to the officer and suspended a barista pending an investigation, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

O'Mara posted a picture of a cup with the "PIG" label on Facebook

"What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town," O'Mara wrote in his Facebook post.

Kiefer has a population of fewer than 1,700 people, according to Census figures . It is located southwest of Tulsa.

