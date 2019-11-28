10 animals were killed in a fire at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Ohio

(CNN) Ten animals were killed when a fire broke out Thursday at the African Safari Wildlife Park in northern Ohio, Danbury Township police said.

Firefighters were called to the Port Clinton park at 6:15 p.m. after reports of a fire at a barn housing animals, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and park officials said.

Three giraffes, three red river hogs , three bongos and a springbok had been inside the barn before the fire, Officer Carolyn DeMore with the Danbury Township Police told reporters. A bongo is a large forest antelope and the springbok is a medium-sized, gazelle-like antelope.

Holly Hunt, the co-owner of park, told CNN there are 300 other animals in the park and all have been accounted for.

"We are grateful that our staff is safe and no one was injured, but the loss of the wildlife that we care for every day is tragic for our team members who love these animals," park officials said in a statement posted on Facebook.

