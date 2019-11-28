Several animals were killed in a fire at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Ohio

(CNN) At least 10 animals were believed to have been killed Thursday when a fire broke out at the African Safari Wildlife Park in northern Ohio, Danbury Township police said.

Firefighters were called to the Port Clinton park at 6:15 p.m. after reports of a fire at a barn housing animals, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and park officials said.

Emergency response vehicles on the scene at the wildlife park.

"We are grateful that our staff is safe and no one was injured, but the loss of the wildlife that we care for every day is tragic for our team members who love these animals," park officials said in a statement posted on Facebook.

It's unclear the exact number of animals involved in the incident. Park officials described them as part of their "African Safari family."

Read More