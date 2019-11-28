Thor the Bulldog takes home top prize at the National Dog Show

(CNN) And the top dog is Thor the Bulldog!

The annual National Dog Show touted some amazing breeds, but a bulldog topped them all this year.

Thor beat out over 2000 dogs from over 193 breeds to claim his Best in Show award.

"I love this dog," handler Eduardo Paris said in an interview after the show, which aired on Thursday but actually took place earlier this month. "He's a very complete dog... he moves like a dream."

Thor's six other competitors were a Havanese, a Siberian Husky, a Golden Retriever, a Pharaoh Hound, an Old English Sheepdog, and a Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier.

Read More