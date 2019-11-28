Forget the food. Will the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons fly?

By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Updated 2:55 AM ET, Thu November 28, 2019

Balloons for the Aflac Duck and Macy&#39;s are ready to go for the annual Macy&#39;s Thanksgiving Day Parade. But windy conditions could keep them out of the sky on Thursday.
Balloons for the Aflac Duck and Macy's are ready to go for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. But windy conditions could keep them out of the sky on Thursday.
Police officers stand guard as people watch the balloons get inflated on Wednesday.
Police officers stand guard as people watch the balloons get inflated on Wednesday.
Yayoi Kusama&#39;s &quot;Love Flies Up to the Sky&quot; balloon is seen on Wednesday.
Yayoi Kusama's "Love Flies Up to the Sky" balloon is seen on Wednesday.
Workers inflate the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon.
Workers inflate the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon.
Crowds watch as the balloons are inflated.
Crowds watch as the balloons are inflated.
The Trolls balloon is kept under a net during the inflation process.
The Trolls balloon is kept under a net during the inflation process.
The Macy&#39;s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a holiday tradition for nearly a century.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a holiday tradition for nearly a century.
Children watch parade volunteers work on balloons Wednesday.
Children watch parade volunteers work on balloons Wednesday.
Parade volunteers work on the Trolls balloon.
Parade volunteers work on the Trolls balloon.
Workers carry a helium hose as the &quot;Diary of a Wimpy Kid&quot; balloon is inflated.
Workers carry a helium hose as the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" balloon is inflated.
Olaf, a character from Disney&#39;s &quot;Frozen,&quot; is readied for the parade.
Olaf, a character from Disney's "Frozen," is readied for the parade.
The Grinch balloon is secured.
The Grinch balloon is secured.