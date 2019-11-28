Forget the food. Will the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons fly?

Windy conditions might ground these Thanksgiving balloons
Balloons for the Aflac Duck and Macy's are ready to go for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. But windy conditions could keep them out of the sky on Thursday.
Police officers stand guard as people watch the balloons get inflated on Wednesday.
Yayoi Kusama's "Love Flies Up to the Sky" balloon is seen on Wednesday.
Workers inflate the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon.
Crowds watch as the balloons are inflated.
The Trolls balloon is kept under a net during the inflation process.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a holiday tradition for nearly a century.
Children watch parade volunteers work on balloons Wednesday.
Parade volunteers work on the Trolls balloon.
Workers carry a helium hose as the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" balloon is inflated.
Olaf, a character from Disney's "Frozen," is readied for the parade.
The Grinch balloon is secured.