Mark Lennihan/AP Confetti flies at the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 28. In photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2019

Mark Lennihan/AP Confetti flies at the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 28.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a holiday tradition for nearly 100 years.

The annual parade in New York City started in 1924. Balloons first appeared in 1927, replacing live animals from the Central Park Zoo.

This year's balloons were nearly grounded due to windy weather conditions.