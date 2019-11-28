(CNN) After threatening to pull out of the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving halftime show, Ellie Goulding went through with the performance -- and ensured it was one we wouldn't soon forget.

It was her outfit.

Specifically, it was the lampshade-esque cowboy hat she sported, along with a half-white, half-black ensemble reminiscent of Cruella de Vil.

And, predictably, Twitter clowned her.

"Ellie Goulding coming out for the halftime show like...." wrote one user, attaching a photo of Patrick Star, from the TV series "SpongeBob SquarePants," with a lampshade on his head.

"Gonna tell my kids this was Ellie Goulding's halftime show of the Cowboys game," wrote another, along with a photo of a lampshade with a leg in fishnet tights as its base.

"Why is Ellie Goulding doing the half time show in Dallas and why is she doing Sia cosplay," said someone else, referencing pop star Sia's iconic black-and-white wig

"Why is Ellie Goulding wearing my grandmother's chandelier on her head?" another user questioned.

The Thanksgiving halftime show is a Cowboys tradition, kicking off the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign -- that time of year when Salvation Army volunteers across the country post up outside stores, ring their bells and ask for donations.

Goulding had originally accepted the offer, praising the organization's works. But her fans were critical of the Salvation Army's stance on homosexuality -- so she said she was reconsidering and threatened to pull out.

The Salvation Army, though, defended itself, saying it serves "all, without discrimination."

That was enough for Goulding, it seems, who went through with Thursday's performance. Even if some questioned her stylistic choices.