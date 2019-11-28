She wanted to wear Ava DuVernay's dress to a ball. So the filmmaker sent it to her

(CNN) When Ciara Hester saw a dress Ava DuVernay wore last month, she fell in love.

But she never thought she'd get to wear it.

Yet, that's exactly what happened after the North Carolina woman tweeted a picture of the filmmaker wearing the long-sleeved, red gown.

"OMG @ava I need this dress" for the Marine Corps Ball, Hester wrote alongside the picture of DuVernay, taken at a gala for the opening of Tyler Perry Studios in October.

"Send me your address," DuVernay responded

