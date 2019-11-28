1.5 billion 'bags for life' add to growing plastic waste in the UK

(CNN) UK supermarkets are producing more plastic waste despite promises to cut down, new research suggests, as sales of 'bags for life' soar to 1.5 billion.

Retailers were responsible for more than 900,000 tons of plastic waste in 2018, according to a joint report from the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) and Greenpeace released Thursday.

Seven of the 10 largest supermarket chains reported a higher plastic packaging tonnage in 2019 compared to last year, although exact figures for this year have not been released.

Compared to 2018, this year the number of supposedly eco-friendly bags for life sold rose by about 25%, based on market share, the report states.

Campaigners said the rise showed that the durable bags are now being used by many as a replacement for single-use carrier bags.