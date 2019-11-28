Jimmy Carter is home from the hospital. What will his recovery look like?

Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy, in photos Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, speaks in Elk City, Oklahoma, in 1979. Hide Caption 1 of 56

Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy, in photos Carter, 6, poses with his sister Gloria in their hometown of Plains, Georgia, in 1931. Hide Caption 2 of 56

Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy, in photos Carter graduated from the US Naval Academy on June 5, 1946, after completing the accelerated wartime program. Hide Caption 3 of 56

Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy, in photos Carter shovels peanuts in the 1970s. Carter was the son of a peanut farmer, and he took over the family business in 1953 before his political career took off. Hide Caption 4 of 56

Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy, in photos Carter gets a haircut during his first year as governor of Georgia. He was inaugurated on January 12, 1971. Hide Caption 5 of 56

Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy, in photos After becoming the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in 1976, Carter raises hands with running mate Walter Mondale at the Democratic National Convention in New York. Standing to Carter's right is his wife, Rosalynn, and their daughter, Amy. Carter ran as a Washington outsider and someone who promised to shake up government. Hide Caption 6 of 56

Photos: Jimmy Carter's legacy, in photos Carter and US President Gerald Ford debate domestic policy at the Walnut Street Theater in Philadelphia in September 1976. It was the first of three Ford-Carter presidential debates. Hide Caption 7 of 56