David Duckenfield found not guilty of deaths of 95 football fans in Hillsborough disaster

(CNN) Former police superintendent David Duckenfield has been found not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter in the deaths of 95 Liverpool supporters in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster.

Duckenfield, now 75, was the match commander when a crush at the FA Cup semifinal tie between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest led to the deaths of 96 Liverpool fans.

After hearing more than six weeks of evidence, the jury of seven women and three men returned the not guilty verdict at Preston Crown Court.

Duckenfield, who was a chief superintendent with South Yorkshire Police in April 1989, was not charged in the death of the 96th supporter, Tony Bland, who passed away in 1993.

That is because laws at the time prevented prosecution over a death more than 366 days after injuries were sustained.

