David Duckenfield found not guilty of deaths of 95 football fans in Hillsborough disaster

(CNN) Former police superintendent David Duckenfield has been found not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter in the deaths of 95 Liverpool supporters in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster.

Duckenfield, now 75, was the match commander when a crush at the FA Cup semifinal tie between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest led to the deaths of 96 Liverpool fans.

After hearing more than six weeks of evidence, the jury of seven women and three men returned the not guilty verdict at Preston Crown Court.

This was the second time Duckenfield has faced trial over the disaster. A jury was unable to reach a verdict earlier in 2019.

In a statement, Joe Anderson, the mayor of Liverpool, said: "Today's outcome is a huge disappointment for the families, the survivors and for all of those still trying to come to terms with the disaster that unfolded at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989.

