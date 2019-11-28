German military apologizes after 'retro' Nazi-era uniform posted on Instagram

(CNN) The German Defense Ministry apologized Wednesday after an image of a Nazi-era uniform was posted on its Instagram account as an example of "retro fashion."

The image of the uniform, showing three swastikas and posted in an Instagram story, was captioned: "Also #fashion is an aspect. To this day there are military-style elements of haute couture."

At a government press conference in Berlin, defense spokesman Christian Thiels said this was an "unacceptable mistake" for which the ministry "apologizes."

Thiels explained he had spoken with, and reprimanded, the employee who posted the image.

The spokesman also admitted that this incident damaged the reputation of the German military (Bundeswehr) and said the post had caused "considerable irritation."

