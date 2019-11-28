(CNN) The future daughter-in-law of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was among dozens of people killed when an earthquake struck the country Tuesday, Rama's office has confirmed.

Kristi Reçi, the fiancée of the Albanian Prime Minister's son Gregor Rama, died in the quake with her parents and brother.

Gregor Rama had earlier posted a story on Instagram, in which he wrote that "among the many victims of this tragedy is also the closest person to me, along with her brother, mom and dad," adding the group "were found under the rubble."