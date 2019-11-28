The Albanian Prime Minister's future daughter-in-law is among dozens killed in earthquake

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 1:27 PM ET, Thu November 28, 2019

An emotional crowd gathers near a collapsed building in Durres on Tuesday.
(CNN)The future daughter-in-law of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was among dozens of people killed when an earthquake struck the country Tuesday, Rama's office has confirmed.

Kristi Reçi, the fiancée of the Albanian Prime Minister's son Gregor Rama, died in the quake with her parents and brother.
Gregor Rama had earlier posted a story on Instagram, in which he wrote that "among the many victims of this tragedy is also the closest person to me, along with her brother, mom and dad," adding the group "were found under the rubble."
An aerial photo taken on Wednesday, November 27, shows emergency crews searching the rubble of a collapsed building in Thumane, Albania, the day after a devastating earthquake struck the region.
A family shelters at a makeshift camp for earthquake survivors in Durres, Albania, on November 27.
Tents are pitched at the soccer stadium in Durres for those sheltering in the aftermath of the earthquake on November 27.
People queue to receive food at a camp for quake survivors in Durres.
Members of the emergency services work to remove debris from a damaged building in Durres.
Crews search for survivors in the rubble of a building in Durres on November 26.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama visits areas affected by the earthquake on November 26.
A doorframe remains standing amid the rubble of a collapsed building in Thumane.
