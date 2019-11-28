Black Friday at Zappos means huge discounts on Ugg, Sperry, Coach and more

Though there have been plenty of Black Friday fashion deals thus far, Thanksgiving Day is already bringing us even more discounted goodies to choose from. Today at Zappos, hundreds of dollars have been slashed from shoes and accessories across the site for its massive Black Friday sale. Among some of the biggest deals sitewide include up to 50% off select styles of Ugg, up to 25% off select styles of Nike shoes, Sperry styles up to 40% off, Hunter boots up to 20% off, Sam Edelman shoes up to 50% off and select Coach handbags up to 40% off. Plus, there's daily deals of at least 40% off some of the most in-demand styles from Ugg, Toms, Frye, Nike and more.

Below, we've rounded up the best daily deals along with some of our favorite and best-selling items in stock. We'll be updating this story regularly, since we expect many of these to sell out.

Frye Melissa Button Lug Tall ($114.99, originally $378; zappos.com)

Now a whopping 70% off, these tall boots hit perfectly at the knee, and come in various shades of brown and black.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ugg Purl Strap Boot ($79.99, originally $159.95; zappos.com)

For the cozy lover in your life, these Ugg boots feature sweater detailing at the top, as well as an extra strap and buckle. And oh yes, they're an extremely rare pair of Ugg boots now less than $80.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Toms Shaye Low ($49.99, originally $99.95; zappos.com)

In addition to having great slides, Toms also has great boots. This suede pair of booties come in neutral shades like light brown, white and black, and feature a stacked heel that can easily be dressed up.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ecco Men's Soft Retro Sneaker ($54.99, originally $109.95; zappos.com)

Beloved by Zappos reviewers, these sneakers come in a variety neutrals so they make for the perfect everyday shoe, and also the perfect gift.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sorel Joan of Arctic Wedge II Chelsea ($120, originally $200; zappos.com)

With more than 500 Zappos reviews and a 5-star rating, it's safe to say these are a favorite on the site. With its easy wedge boot and waterproof leather, it may be time to say goodbye to your heavy galoshes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

adidas Originals Superstar Foundation ($59.92, originally $80; zappos.com)

You can't go wrong with a classic, especially if it's less than $60.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ugg Woodlyn Moc ($59.98, originally $119.95; zappos.com)

Now a whole 50% off, these moccasins feature that signature cozy Ugg lining, all wrapped up in a moccasin that could easily become your everyday shoe.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sperry Saltwater Emboss Wool ($99.95, originally $119.95; zappos.com)

A must-have for winter, these Sperry boots feature a waterproof rubber foot and heel, and a warm wool upper lining.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ugg Fuzz Yeah ($66.97, originally $99.95; zappos.com)

These ultra-fuzzy sandals, which make for a perfect house or quick errand shoe, may look like they're straight from the '90s, but in colors like baby pink, lilac and black, we promise the trendiest woman in your life will love them.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Coach Box Program Small Wristlet ($52.50, originally $75; zappos.com)

A wristlet like this can double as a wallet or a going-out bag. Plus, we know it's real hard to resist this burgundy color.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Coach Dylan Horse and Carriage Boot ($117, originally $195; zappos.com)

Speaking of burgundy, can we talk for a second about these boots? Also by Coach, these leather booties feature a zipper on the inside for easy on-and-off wear and a sophisticated gold equestrian buckle at the top

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sam Edelman Hilty ($112, originally $160; zappos.com)

With so many holiday parties to attend, a solid pair of black leather heeled boots like these can quickly become your secret weapon.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nike Tanjun ($48.75, originally $64.95; zappos.com)

Now running for less than $50, these slick sneakers are a classic that will surely be with you for years.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.