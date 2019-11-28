All Spanx are 20% off right now for Black Friday

Even though Spanx is probably the last thing you're thinking about in the hours leading up to your Thanksgiving dinner, the brand is offering an extremely generous 20% off sitewide deal for Black Friday.

That means everything from its best-selling Faux Leather Leggings ($78.40, originally $98; spanx.com), which we promise are exceedingly comfortable, to its High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short ($57.60, originally $72; spanx.com), to its Perfect Black Pant ($102, originally $128; spanx.com)—which made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things list this year—are now at a sharp discount.

And don't forget about the brand's famed hosiery, which includes the best-selling High-Waisted Sheers ($25.60, originally $32; spanx.com), or its excellent denim collection: The Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans ($102.40, originally $128; spanx.com) is a particularly popular style.

No code is necessary for this discount, which includes free ground shipping, and best of all, it runs through Cyber Monday. A perfect gift for a Spanx-loving friend or yourself this holiday season, feel free to check out deals this like and more in our roundup of the best fashion and beauty Black Friday deals thus far as well. And for more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.