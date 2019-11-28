Right now you can save big on SanDisk SD cards and WD external hard drives

Looking to gift your loved ones this holiday season with a shiny new DSLR camera, Nintendo Switch or smartphone? Each of those devices, while highly-functional on their own, have limited internal storage. And knowing how much content —videos, photos, games or otherwise— your tech-savvy friends and family consume, you'll want to pair your present with a storage solution that helps them get that much more use out of their new gadget.
The good news for you is that Amazon is currently slashing the prices on a variety of popular SanDisk SD cards as part of its Black Friday deals. Right now, shoppers can save upwards of 60% off a variety of SD cards, each of which can hold a whopping amount of data (some upwards of 1TB). Some of the biggest markdowns we've spied so far include:
- The SanDisk Extreme Pro, which is made with photographers in mind, can help capture photographs at speeds up to 90MB per second as well as 4K video. Plus, it is made to withstand even the harshest of conditions (it's temperature-, water-, shock- and x-ray proof). Right now you can get the 1TB version for $299.99 ($100 off its original price tag) and the 512GB version for $127.99 (a savings of $122 from its original price).
- The SanDisk Extreme—which can transfer high-res images and 4K UHD videos, and has an A2 rating for fast loading and in-app performance—has been majorly marked down this Black Friday. Currently, shoppers can save $250 on the 1TB version and $120 on the 512GB version.
- The most affordable SanDisk SD Cards up for grabs are the 256GB Micro SDXC Card (now just $39.99) and the 512GB Ultra Micro SDXC card (now $63.99).
In addition to SD cards, other powerful storage solutions such as external hard drives, flash drives and dual drives for both Android devices and computers are also on sale. Some especially noteworthy markdowns are in the external hard drive department, where a number of WD devices (which can back up your household's desktop and laptop files) are hundreds of dollars off. These include:
- The WD 8TB My Cloud Storage (now $297.99, originally $457.63), which can sync content across all your computers.
- The WD 16TB My Book Duo Desktop RAID External Hard Drive (now $415.99, originally $599.99) which is a beast of a storage device that can hold all of your photos, videos, documents, music files, and then some.
- And the WD 20TB My Cloud Storage (now $599.99, originally $869.99) which is not only boasts the biggest storage space, but also the biggest markdown.
Remember, like any good Black Friday deals, these discounts won't last forever. So run, don't walk, to Amazon now to get more storage for all your essential devices.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.