Get the Roku Ultra for over 50% off for Black Friday

The Roku Ultra just launched in October, but it's already seeing a more than 50% discount on Amazon. You can get it now for just $48-- that's down $51.99 from full retail at $99.99. Let's take a look at why this is such a terrific deal.

For starters, the Roku Ultra supports up to 4K HD as long as the TV (and the content itself) can match that output. And, like many devices of its kind, you can use your voice to control your viewing experience. Change channels, toggle captions and even create personalized shortcuts to take care of specific tasks. There's also an app for Android and iOS that integrates the whole experience. The Roku Ultra also integrates with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to streamline usage all the more.

The entertainment options available with this little device are vast and far-reaching. You'll get free live TV on The Roku Channel including sports, news and more. Plus, access to over half a million TV episodes and movies, so your favorites are likely among them. If your program is on a specific service, don't fret -- you can stream programs from all the big names like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and many more. You can also access more niche sources like PlayStation Vue. Compared to other such streaming players, the Roku Ultra really steps things up.

Another interesting feature worth trying out is private listening. This allows you to enjoy any of these programs all to yourself via headphones or earbuds. Simply plug them into the headphone jack in the remote or use the Android or iOS app. It's perfect if you don't want to disturb anyone while watching TV, and keeps you from being disturbed as well. By the way, a pair of headphones is included as well as a remote finder (something we could have all used over the years).

Best of all, this deal lasts through Cyber Monday so there's plenty of time to score a Roku Ultra for just $48. You can see our full review of the Ultra here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.