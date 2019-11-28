Revlon's popular 2-in-1 hair dryer brush is now on sale for $39

No matter how many YouTube beauty videos we watch, we'll never know how professional stylists can manage to juggle both a round brush and a hair dryer at the same time. For those who lack the coordination skills needed to give yourself a salon-quality blowout at home, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer will be your new go-to hair tool.

This beloved styling tool is currently on sale for one of its lowest prices we've seen all year. As part of Amazon's Black Friday promotion, shoppers can score the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer for just $38.99—that's less than what you'd pay for a single salon blowout.

On the surface, it looks like any typical round brush, with the same pin and tufted bristles to help detangle your hair while also building volume. But when you plug it in, it doubles as a hair dryer that evenly distributes heat to dry your damp locks. Choose from three different heat and speed settings, section off your hair, and start styling.

According to the brand, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer can also create blowouts in half the time it typically takes, so you can still look your best even when you're on a time crunch. The best part: Its protective design helps keep strands healthy and frizz-free, meaning you won't find yourself touching up stray strands with flat iron after.

While we could go on for ages about how worthy of an investment the gadget its, we'll let the stellar 4.3-star rating from over 13,000 Amazon customers speak for itself.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.