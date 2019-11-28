All the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite to shop this Black Friday

It's finally here, a discount many of us have been waiting for. We're starting to see Black Friday deals on the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite.

Several retailers, including Amazon, are offering the Second Generation Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99. It's a full game download and the console itself, full retail of $359.98, so you're saving the cost of a game.

Even better, if you get the Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe from GameStop, you'll score a $25 gift card, so you can start thinking about your next game right away. Here's where you can score it:

Nintendo Switch w/ Gray Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($299.98; amazon.com)

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con ($299.90; gamestop.com)

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle with Gray Joy-Con ($299.99; gamestop.com)

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($299.99; walmart.com)

The other really good news with this deal is that this is the latest generation of the Nintendo Switch with a better battery and upgrade box design. In the box you'll get the Switch itself, two JoyCons, the dock to play on your TV, charging cable and brick along with some other accessories.

For the Switch Lite, it's not a big savings but it's better than nothing. Walmart has the Nintendo Switch Lite in Turquoise with an Ematic Switch Lite Case for $199.96. So you're getting the case for free. The Switch and Switch Lite itself isn't the only item seeing discounts, you can also save on extra controllers, accessories and games.

Nintendo JoyCon in Gray ($59.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Nintendo JoyCon in Neon Red and Blue ($59.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Nintendo JoyCon in Neon Green and Pink ($59.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Switch ($29.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Super Mario Party for Switch ($30, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

ARMS for Switch ($49.19, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Mario Tennis Aces for Switch ($29.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Super Mario Odyssey: Starter Pack for Switch ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

