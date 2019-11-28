All your favorite Nike gear is up to 50% off for Black Friday

From Zappos to Puma to Adidas, shoe and apparel brands and retailers have been already been delivering on deals in the days leading up to Black Friday. And today, at long last, Nike dropped its own official Black Friday sale, too.

With the promo code SEASONMVP, you can get an additional 25% off sale styles for a total savings of up to 50% off on sneakers, hoodies, sports bras, socks and more. But act fast; this deal only lasts through Nov. 30.

Below, we've rounded up a few of the top styles to shop right now, but feel free to browse the entire sale section for more.

Jordan Mars 270 ($83.98, originally $160; nike.com)

Inspired by four different Air Jordan styles, this sneaker comes with a massive Max Air unit for nonstop comfort and is available in eight different colorways.

Nike React Element 55 ($62.98, originally $130; nike.com)

Packed with Nike React technology, which is ideal for runners, this shoe comes in colors like all-black; neon green and gray; and black, pink and blue.

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece ($31.48, originally $55; nike.com)

This classic athletic hoodie features a front pocket and fleece lining. It's also available in colors ranging from bright red to mustard yellow to lilac.

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 ($74.98, originally $150; nike.com)

This lightweight running sneaker for women features a sock-like upper and responsive, super-comfortable sole. It comes in 16 different colorways.

Nike Sportswear Women's Jersey Capris ($22.48, originally $50; nike.com)

Made of extra-soft jersey material, these capris feature an elastic waistband with a drawcord, and are available in classic black, gray and millennial pink.

Nike Sportswear Men's Cargo Pants ($31.48, originally $55; nike.com)

Available in four different colors, these cargo pants feature a warm fleece interior, an elastic waistband and two side pockets.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.