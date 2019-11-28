Amazon's cooking up a deal on the Instant Pot for Black Friday

Like clockwork, Black Friday is providing an incredible opportunity to save big on one of the most popular kitchen appliances of the past decade: the Instant Pot. Right now, Amazon is drastically marking down the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Cooker to just $64.96, which is a savings of 35% off its original price tag—one of the biggest markdowns on the multi-purpose appliance we've seen.

Why is everyone so obsessed with the Instant Pot, you ask? Imagine the most tedious of kitchen tasks, like roasting meats, stewing hearty soups, and slow cooking dinners become as easy as dumping your ingredients into a pot and pressing a button. Well, that's exactly what the Instant Pot accomplishes.

The appliance replaces seven different common kitchen gadgets, including a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer. With one of these handy devices, you can make a wide variety of dishes, which span from porridge to soups to cakes, all by hitting one of 11 programmed settings. From there, the Instant Pot can sense which cooking method (both the duration of time and the right temperature) will work best for the meals at hand.

Say you're cooking rice, for instance. After you add your grains and water, the IP will adjust the settings during various stages of the cooking process (starting with soaking and ending with steaming) so that your meal tastes as good as possible. And as an added bonus—especially for those busy lifestyles—the Instant Pot can be programmed up to 24 hours in advance, so you can add your ingredients to the cooker in the morning and come home after work to a hot meal, ready to be enjoyed.

Unlike other designs, the Instant Pot Duo Nova is also made with beginners in mind. It comes with an easy-to-seal lid which will automatically secure once pressure cooking begins, as well as a cooking process indicator so you know exactly when your meal is complete, making it the ideal entry point for IP novices.

Another reason to hop on the Instant Pot bandwagon now: A deal this good doesn't come around often. Enjoy the savings on Amazon while they last. And for those experienced Instant Pot users looking to step up their IP game, the Instant Pot Smart WiFi, featuring integration with Alexa, is also on sale for $89.99.

Want even more inspiration for your Black Friday shopping cart? Check out our full breakdown of the top deals and discounts here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.