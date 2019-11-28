Black Friday 2019: The best deals to start shopping now

Happy Thanksgiving! Along with food, family and friends, today we can be thankful for all the Black Friday deals that are already live and available to shop. Retailers across categories have been cranking out sales all week long, and they stepped up this Black Friday Eve with some of the biggest deals we've seen yet.

We'll be covering all the sales and deals throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday, so check back for updates. To stay up to date throughout the season, sign up for our twice-weekly email newsletter here.

Major retailers

We're pulling out the best deals on Amazon every day from now until Black Friday. If you want to jump right in yourself, check out Amazon's Gold Box page. Apple: The new AirPods Pro are on sale for $234.98, originally $249.99. Second Generation AirPods are at the lowest price we've ever seen with the standard case priced at $134 on Amazon, down from $159.99, and wireless charging case at $164.99, down from $199.

Fashion and beauty

Adidas : Discounts are available across popular styles, including $20 off the brand's signature Stan Smith Shoes.

Discounts are available across popular styles, including $20 off the brand's signature Stan Smith Shoes. Alala : Save on activewear with 25% off sitewide using code BLACKOUT .

Save on activewear with . Alexis Bittar : The online jewelry retailer is giving shoppers 25% off sitewide with the code GIVETHANKS until Dec. 3.

: The online jewelry retailer is giving shoppers 25% off sitewide with the code until Dec. 3. Alo Yoga : Take 30% off through Nov. 28, with special deals dropping every day through Cyber Monday.

Take through Nov. 28, with special deals dropping every day through Cyber Monday. Ann Taylor : Take 50% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY .

Take . Avenue : Take 50% off all the plus size fashions , including tons of stylish holiday party-ready outfits.

Take , including tons of stylish holiday party-ready outfits. Baggu: Get 15% off sitewide from adorable reusable bag brand Baggu. You can also get 25% off orders of more than $50 and 30% off orders of $100 or more through December 3. And there's free shipping for orders over $30.

Madewell : Take 30% off your purchase using the code GIFTWELL through Dec. 1.

Take using the code GIFTWELL through Dec. 1. Mejuri : Mejuri usually doesn't do sales, but the cult-favorite jewelry retailer is offering savings for Black Friday this year with 10% off one item, 15% off two, and 20% off three —no promo code required.

Mejuri usually doesn't do sales, but the cult-favorite jewelry retailer is offering savings for Black Friday this year with —no promo code required. Mr Porter : Save on the most coveted fashions for guys with 30% off through Cyber Monday . Nearly 1,000 styles are marked down, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Save on the most coveted fashions for guys with . Nearly 1,000 styles are marked down, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Naadam : Use code BF30 for 30% off some of the softest (and sustainable) cashmere on the market. Nike: Take 20% off sale styles with code WINSTREAK.

Use code some of the softest (and sustainable) cashmere on the market. Take Nisolo: Now through mid-December, Nisolo is offering various discounts with the code GOODTIDINGS , including 20% off bestselling styles.

Now through mid-December, Nisolo is offering various discounts with the , including 20% off bestselling styles. Nordstrom Rack : Discounts on brands like Nike, TUMI, Frye, and more throughout the weekend, with new flash sales cropping up each day.

Discounts on brands like Nike, TUMI, Frye, and more throughout the weekend, with new flash sales cropping up each day. Outdoor Voices : The internet-favorite workout brand is taking 25% off select legging styles with code LEGGINGS25 through Thanksgiving.

The internet-favorite workout brand is taking through Thanksgiving. Paravel: Take 25% off everything from this travel brand, excluding travel kits, with promo code DOMINOFRIDAY.

State Cashmere: Get 25% off your entire order of cashmere goodies with the code 2019THX25 .

your entire order of cashmere goodies with the . Sweaty Betty : One of our favorite brands of high-quality activewear is offering 30% off with promo code CHEERS .

One of our favorite brands of high-quality activewear is offering . Tarte Cosmetics : Use code VIP25 and snag 25% off palettes, skincare sets, brushes and much more.

Use palettes, skincare sets, brushes and much more. Thakoon : Get 25% off everything from chunky sweaters to chic dresses through Dec.1.

Get from chunky sweaters to chic dresses through Dec.1. Toms : Use code THANKFUL for 30% off any item through Dec. 2.

Use through Dec. 2. Topshop : Snag up to 50% off select styles and enjoy free shipping (worldwide).

Snag up to and enjoy free shipping (worldwide). Tory Burch: Take 30% off purchases of $250 or more with promo code THANKS at the brand's Holiday Event.

Ugg : If your closet is lacking in cozy footwear, head over to the Ugg Closet, which has opened up to reveal deals on some of the brand's classic boots , sneakers, flats and slippers.

If your closet is lacking in cozy footwear, head over to the Ugg Closet, which has opened up to , sneakers, flats and slippers. Untuckit : 25% off sitewide through Dec. 1, and combined savings of up of up to 50%.

through Dec. 1, and combined savings of up of up to 50%. Urban Outfitters : Buy one, get one 50% off sitewide . The discount is taken at checkout on the lower priced item.

. The discount is taken at checkout on the lower priced item. Vince Camuto : The ultra-chic shoe and accessory brand is offering 40% off its entire site through Dec. 3 , with various styles of booties now less than $150.

The ultra-chic shoe and accessory brand is offering , with various styles of booties now less than $150. Vineyard Vines : Take 25% off purchases of $100+ when you use promo code GIFTS19.

Take when you use promo code GIFTS19. White and Warren : Get cozy this Black Friday with 25% off sitewide until Dec. 2.

: Get cozy this Black Friday with 25% off sitewide until Dec. 2. 7 For All Mankind: You won't want to miss out on up to 60% off the beloved denim brand at Nordstrom.

Tech, gaming and toys

Amazon devices : Alexa-enabled devices like Echo Dots and Fire Tablets are already seeing early discounts.

Alexa-enabled devices like Echo Dots and Fire Tablets are already seeing early discounts. Beats by Dre : Snag over-ear noise canceling Studio3 headphones for just $279.95 , down from $349.95.

Snag over-ear noise canceling , down from $349.95. Bose : Make no mistake we're big fans of Bose, both for the quality of the brand's products and an incredibly balanced soundstage. Save on the QuietComfort 35 IIs, SoundLink Micro and the line of Home Speakers.

: Make no mistake we're big fans of Bose, both for the quality of the brand's products and an incredibly balanced soundstage. and the line of Home Speakers. Case-Mate : Score 40% off wildly vibrant and fun cases for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones. Plus save on power banks, Apple Watch bands and screen protectors.

Score for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones. Plus save on power banks, Apple Watch bands and screen protectors. CASETiFY: Use code FILLMYBAG for 15% off one item, 25% off two or 30% off three items.

LEGO : Get four full days of 30% off selected sets , perfect for holiday gifting.

Get four full days of , perfect for holiday gifting. Motorola : While the new RAZR isn't on sale, Motorola is marking down the Moto Z3, G6, G6 Play, Z4, Motorola One and many other phones.

While the new RAZR isn't on sale, Motorola is marking down the Moto Z3, G6, G6 Play, Z4, Motorola One and many other phones. Olloclip : Get 60% off on almost every product sitewide.

Get on almost every product sitewide. OSMO : Save up to 30% off STEM and play infused sets that pair with tablets like the Apple iPad or Amazon's Fire tablets.

Save up to that pair with tablets like the Apple iPad or Amazon's Fire tablets. Plugable: Take an extra $9 off the brand's USB 2.0 Digital Microscope, perfect for students or anyone interested in the microscopic world.

Home and health

23andMe : Take $100 off 23andMe's best-selling Health + Ancestry Service .

Take . Ancestry ® : Get 50% off the AncestryDNA® kit and subscription service.

and subscription service. Bear Mattress : Take 25% off your purchase and receive two free Cloud Pillows with the code GIFT through Dec. 2.

: Take 25% off your purchase and receive with the code GIFT through Dec. 2. Birch : Use code BF200 for $200 off a new Birch mattress , a brand loved for its use of natural and organic materials.

Use , a brand loved for its use of natural and organic materials. Birch Lane : The furniture and decor brand is hosting a blowout sale for Black Friday, with discounts of up to 80% off . You'll save on everything from coffee tables to ottomans and even sofas and sectionals.

The furniture and decor brand is hosting a blowout sale for Black Friday, with discounts of . You'll save on everything from coffee tables to ottomans and even sofas and sectionals. Boll & Branch : Upgrade your bedding, bathroom basics and even loungewear with 25% off orders of $150 or more .

Upgrade your bedding, bathroom basics and even loungewear with . Brooklinen: One of the Internet's favorite bedding brands, Brooklinen is offering 20% off sitewide.

Casper : One of our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands is offering 10% off any mattress order until Dec. 2.

One of our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands is offering until Dec. 2. Cocoon by Sealy : Not only will you get 25% off your purchase of any Chill Mattress , you'll also receive a free DreamFit Sheet Set and two DreamFit Pillows.

Not only will you get , you'll also receive a free DreamFit Sheet Set and two DreamFit Pillows. Cricut : Black Friday sales from this DIY crafts brand include lower prices on the Cricut Explore Air 2, EasyPress2, EasyPress Mini and more.

: Black Friday sales from this DIY crafts brand include lower prices on the Cricut Explore Air 2, EasyPress2, EasyPress Mini and more. Dyson : Up to 50% off select bestsellers on Amazon, including the popular stick vacuum.

on Amazon, including the popular stick vacuum. GE Lighting : Get 30% off all C by GE products at Best Buy this Black Friday. That includes smart bulbs, smart switches and much more.

: Get this Black Friday. That includes smart bulbs, smart switches and much more. Hayneedle: Top-rated bar stools are up to 60% off, gardening and decor are up to 50% off and Christmas trees are seriously discounted. Plus, get free shipping for all orders over $49.

Helix : Use the code BF100 for $100 off any mattress purchase and two free Dream Pillows.

Use the any mattress purchase and two free Dream Pillows. Hydro Flask : You don't need to be a VSCO girl to use one of the best water bottles on the market. At Nordstrom, a 32-ounce wide mouth Hydro Flask is 25% off in black or white.

You don't need to be a VSCO girl to use one of the best water bottles on the market. At Nordstrom, a in black or white. Joss & Main : Take 70% off rugs, 65% off beds and headboards, and up to 60% off big-ticket items like sofas.

Take 70% off rugs, 65% off beds and headboards, and up to 60% off big-ticket items like sofas. Le Creuset : No black here; it's Colorful Friday at Le Creuset. Save on iconic cookware in bright and neutral hues.

No black here; it's Colorful Friday at Le Creuset. in bright and neutral hues. Lovesac : Are you sitting down? Because the deals at Lovesac might knock you off your feet. Save up to 35% on Sactionals , 30% off Sacs, and 35% off Holiday Sac Bundles.

Are you sitting down? Because the deals at Lovesac might knock you off your feet. Save up to , 30% off Sacs, and 35% off Holiday Sac Bundles. Mattress Firm : Now through Nov. 29, snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with savings of up to $600 .

Now through Nov. 29, snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with . Nectar : Take $100 off any mattress purchase and receive two free Memory Foam Pillows.

Take and receive two free Memory Foam Pillows. Primary Goods: Take $10 off any purchase of $99 or more with code DREAM10. Spend up to $449, and the more you spend the more you'll save with Primary Goods' tiered discount codes.

Purple : Save up to $400 during Purple's biggest Black Friday mattress sale ever.

during Purple's biggest Black Friday mattress sale ever. Pyrex : Your Thanksgiving leftovers need somewhere to go. A 20-piece Pyrex set from Bed, Bath, and Beyond, now 40% off, will do the trick.

Your Thanksgiving leftovers need somewhere to go. A from Bed, Bath, and Beyond, now 40% off, will do the trick. Smoko : An online brand devoted to making the internet a cuter place, Smoko is hosting daily deals every day this week .

An online brand devoted to making the internet a cuter place, Smoko is hosting . Snowe Home : Bedding, bath linens, kitchenware and more are on sale and would make perfect gifts for anyone on your list. Take 20% off orders $75+ or 25% off orders $750+ .

Bedding, bath linens, kitchenware and more are on sale and would make perfect gifts for anyone on your list. Take . Sur La Table : The culinarily-inclined retailer has over 100 of the most in-demand epicurean devices and tools discounted up to 75% .

The culinarily-inclined retailer has over 100 of the most in-demand epicurean devices and tools discounted . S'well : Find the S'well bottle that suits your personality with 25% off sitewide , using promo code HOLIDAY19.

Find the S'well bottle that suits your personality with , using promo code HOLIDAY19. The Company Store : Use code BLKFRIDAY19 for 25% off items sitewide , with special discounts like an extra 50% off select items and 30% off select comforters.

Use , with special discounts like an extra 50% off select items and 30% off select comforters. Vitamix : Snag up to 29% off a whole range of Vitamix's top-of-the-line smart blenders . Sure, they're a bit of a splurge, but they are built to last (and you'll use it all the time).

Snag . Sure, they're a bit of a splurge, but they are built to last (and you'll use it all the time). World Market: Take 40% off almost all furniture and enjoy free shipping on all orders of $75 or more.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.