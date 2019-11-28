Black Friday 2019: The best deals to start shopping now

Happy Thanksgiving! Along with food, family and friends, today we can be thankful for all the Black Friday deals that are already live and available to shop. Retailers across categories have been cranking out sales all week long, and they stepped up this Black Friday Eve with some of the biggest deals we've seen yet.
We'll be covering all the sales and deals throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday, so check back for updates. To stay up to date throughout the season, sign up for our twice-weekly email newsletter here.
Major retailers
- Amazon: We're pulling out the best deals on Amazon every day from now until Black Friday. If you want to jump right in yourself, check out Amazon's Gold Box page.
- Apple: The new AirPods Pro are on sale for $234.98, originally $249.99. Second Generation AirPods are at the lowest price we've ever seen with the standard case priced at $134 on Amazon, down from $159.99, and wireless charging case at $164.99, down from $199.
- Bed Bath and Beyond: From smart home to kitchen essentials, Bed Bath and Beyond has released tons of early Black Friday steals you can grab today. That includes a great 39% off the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer.
- Best Buy: Best Buy is running hundreds of deals across departments, inclduing TVs, laptops and gaming consoles.
- GameStop: GameStop has early Black Friday deals on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
- Kohl's: Black Friday savings include huge markdowns across product categories. You can also save 15% this Thanksgiving Day with the code GIVETHANKS.
- Lowe's: Lowe's rolled out hundreds of Black Friday deals, from appliances to tools and smart home and bath.
- Macy's: Black Friday savings at Macy's include nearly $80 off a classic Michael Kors tote and 75% off the bestselling Nonstick 13-Piece Cookware Set, just $29.99, down from $119.99.
- Nordstrom: Beginning today, Nordstom is rolling out a ton of incredible deals, like nearly $20 off the fan-favorite (and our favorite) Spanx Faux Leather Leggings or $50 off Topshop's Carly Coat. The retailer is also offering a sneak peek at exciting, upcoming deals — like over 60% off The Tag 27 Tote from Marc Jacobs.
- Overstock: During Overstock's full week of Black Friday deals, you get free shipping and up to 70% off thousands of items. Keep checking back since the brand is also featuring daily doorbuster deals and flash sales.
- Sephora: The mega beauty retailer is offering major deals on tons of sets that are perfect for gifting, with new deals dropping every day.
- Target: Target is offering up to 50% off headphones, $100 off video game consoles and $50 off the Fitbit Versa 2.
- The Home Depot: From up to 35% off select tools, storage and accessories to 40% off appliances, Home Depot is featuring thousands of early Black Friday savings.
- Walmart: Walmart has discounted hundreds of products across electronics, home, video games and toys. The Apple Watch Series 3 is just $169.99, down from $199. That's the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Wayfair: You'll get early access to what Wayfair is calling its Black Friday Blowout, which features up to 80% off furniture, home decor, rugs and much more.
Fashion and beauty
- Adidas: Discounts are available across popular styles, including $20 off the brand's signature Stan Smith Shoes.
- Alala: Save on activewear with 25% off sitewide using code BLACKOUT.
- Alexis Bittar: The online jewelry retailer is giving shoppers 25% off sitewide with the code GIVETHANKS until Dec. 3.
- Alo Yoga: Take 30% off through Nov. 28, with special deals dropping every day through Cyber Monday.
- Ann Taylor: Take 50% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY.
- Avenue: Take 50% off all the plus size fashions, including tons of stylish holiday party-ready outfits.
- Baggu: Get 15% off sitewide from adorable reusable bag brand Baggu. You can also get 25% off orders of more than $50 and 30% off orders of $100 or more through December 3. And there's free shipping for orders over $30.
- Ban.do: The always colorful retailer Ban.do is offering 30% off its entire site with the code THIRTYOFF through Dec. 2. Consider this the perfect time to snag one of its adorable planners or array of gifts under $25.
- Bare Necessities: For all your lingerie, shapewear, and underwear needs, Bare Necessities is offering 25% off sitewide, plus free 2-day shipping.
- BaubleBar: Amp up your holiday party outfits with a few new statement pieces from BaubleBar. Take 25% off full-price items using promo code FESTIVE25.
- Betsey Johnson: Get 35% off your entire order at Betsey Johnson, a brand that specializes in holiday-appropriate sparkly shoes and accessories, through Dec. 1.
- Billabong: Hundreds of new markdowns are an extra 60% off right now.
- bkr: Take 25% off everything from bkr. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY2019 to score the discount, plus a mini lip balm trio with every order.
- Boden: Use code H7N3 for 30% off (plus free shipping and returns) at this family-friendly clothing brand.
- Body Shop Online: Body Shop's online store is offering 40% off sitewide, 50% off seasonals, 25% off gifts and $5 shower gels until Dec. 4.
- Bombas: Take 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY20 to save on a pair (or two) of these socks.
- Bonobos: The men's clothing brand is offering 30% off sitewide with code BFWEEK, so there's no better time to snag a pair of the brand's beloved chinos.
- Boohoo: The extra-sparkly women's clothing and accessories brand Boohoo has everything you could need to dress up for a holiday party. The brand is offering 60% off everything on its website.
- Carbon38: Use code THANKS30 for 30% off the site's Give Thanks Edit, which includes bestsellers like the glossy, perfect for every occasion Takara Leggings.
- Carhartt: Carhartt's workwear is durable, yet on-trend. And for Black Friday, you can save 25% on gear, including Full Swing, gloves, footwear, bags, socks, and more.
- Champion: From gym class to streetwear, you can comfy cool tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and more during the brand's Pre-Black Friday Sale. Take 10% off orders of $100 or more, 15% off $150 and 20% of $200 or more.
- Charles & Keith: Select styles from Charles & Keith are up to 50% off, plus a bunch of holiday-ready, full-price items are 20% off.
- Coach: Get 50% off select bestsellers from Coach, plus 30% off even more styles using promo code SAVE30.
- Columbia: Almost everything is on sale at Columbia, so you can pick up a new parka to take you through the coming cold months. When you spend $100, you get a $20 gift card to use between Dec. 6 and Dec. 24, prime holiday shopping time.
- Charlotte Tilbury: Take 30% off a selection of the brand's beloved products and holiday bundles.
- Chinese Laundry: The consistently trendy shoe brand is offering a 30% discount sitewide through Dec. 1. There are exclusions, however, so make sure you grab a pair that's Black Friday friendly.
- Cole Haan: A selection of styles are 50% off for Black Friday, and the rest of the brand's high-quality shoes, outerwear and accessories is 30% off.
- Colgate: This at-home whitening treatment (perfect for sensitive teeth or gums) is down to its lowest price ever.
- Colourpop: Beloved by makeup artists and YouTubers alike, Colourpop is offering 30% off sitewide through Dec. 3. We love the brand's latest Disney collection.
- CoverFX: Through Dec. 1, the makeup brand known for its excellent primers and palettes is offering 30% off sitewide with the code BESTFRIDAY, plus free ground shipping.
- Dagne Dover: Take 20% off everything, including our holy grail work-to-gym bag.
- Draper James: The Southern-inspired fashion brand founded by Reese Witherspoon is offering 25% off sitewide, including sale items.
- Dyson: You can get the coveted Supersonic Hair Dryer, plus two gifts of your choice — ranging from a stand to a chic carrying case — for just $399.99. At Nordstrom, you can get the red gift edition of the Supersonic Hair Dryer with its own presentation case — a $459 value — for just $399, plus free shipping.
- eBags: Save up to 70% on high-quality luggage and travel accessories. Use code EXTRA for an additional 50% off sitewide, though exclusions apply.
- Eileen Fisher: Through Dec. 2, over 500 already marked-down styles are an extra 20% off.
- Express: Everything is 50% off for Black Friday, plus free shipping, through Dec. 2.
- Fanatics: Use promo code TURKEY to show your team spirit and get 65% off.
- Foreo: Get up to 40% off some of sleekest skincare tools and devices we've ever seen. We're looking specifically at the Luna line, a collection of silicone electric facial cleansing devices that work to exfoliate, cleanse and lift your skin.
- Fossil: Use code INTHEBAG to take advantage of Black Friday savings through Dec. 1, with some products offered at 50% off their original price.
- Franco Sarto: Through Dec. 2, the Italian-inspired leather shoe brand is offering 40% off sitewide with code FRANCOHOLIDAY40, which means many of their surprisingly affordable ankle booties are now less than $100. The brand also offers a wide selection of wide calf boots.
- Frank and Oak: Code BF30 gets you 30% off everything (except gift cards and outerwear) through Dec. 3. Best of all, for every order placed before Cyber Monday, the clothing brand will be planting a tree in the Amazon in partnership with One Tree Planted.
- Free People: This oversized tunic is the perfect winter top, and at 30% off, it's the perfect price, too.
- Frye: Get up to 50% off classic styles during the beloved boot brand's Black Fryeday Sale.
- Greats: The Brooklyn-born sneaker brand is offering 25% off sitewide with the code PASSWORD123. The deal runs through Dec. 3 which means there's no better time to snatch up a pair of the brand's bestselling all-white Royale Blanco or millennial pink Royale Perforated.
- Hale Bob: If you're dreaming of the warm weather of summer, check out Hale Bob's Black Friday sale, where the brand is offering 50% off all sale items with code HBLKFR9.
- Headsweats: The hat company is offering its best deals of the year with 40% off sitewide with code BF19.
- Hook & Albert: All November long take 25% off everything with the code FAMILY.
- Hunter: The classic Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boot is 33% off right now, for just $99.90 down from $150.
- J.Crew: Take 40% off using the code WHYWAIT.
- Jack Rogers: Get 30% off sitewide with the code BF2019, with plenty of shoe styles now less than $50, through Nov. 30.
- Kate Spade: Use code TGIBF for 40% off everything.
- Kendra Scott: This gorgeous pendant, now 45% off, comes in six stunning shades and is the perfect accessory to top off any holiday look.
- Kenneth Cole: Take 50% off sitewide and up to 65% off outerwear, perfect for the colder months.
- Lacoste: Take 40% off all your favorite alligator-adorned apparel, plus free shipping, with promo code 40FRIDAY.
- Lancome: Lancome's Friend's & Family sale is on, which means you can take 20% off your order, plus free shipping.
- Levi's: Everything is 40% off for Indigo Friday. Use promo code INDIGO.
- Loft: Snag 50% off sitewide with code INDULGE. And with substantial plus size and petite sections, there's something for everyone.
- Lord & Taylor: The department store is offering a range of promotions for Black Friday, including $100 off a $200+ purchase with code FRIDAY and $20 off your $100+ beauty purchase with promo code BEAUTY. Not to mention, styles across all categories are 50% to 80% off through Dec. 1.
- Lucky Brand: Take 50% off everything sitewide, with a 40% discount also taken on shoes and a 60% discount on Next Level Deals, now through Nov. 30.
- Madewell: Take 30% off your purchase using the code GIFTWELL through Dec. 1.
- Mejuri: Mejuri usually doesn't do sales, but the cult-favorite jewelry retailer is offering savings for Black Friday this year with 10% off one item, 15% off two, and 20% off three—no promo code required.
- Mr Porter: Save on the most coveted fashions for guys with 30% off through Cyber Monday. Nearly 1,000 styles are marked down, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
- Naadam: Use code BF30 for 30% off some of the softest (and sustainable) cashmere on the market.Nike: Take 20% off sale styles with code WINSTREAK.
- Nisolo: Now through mid-December, Nisolo is offering various discounts with the code GOODTIDINGS, including 20% off bestselling styles.
- Nordstrom Rack: Discounts on brands like Nike, TUMI, Frye, and more throughout the weekend, with new flash sales cropping up each day.
- Outdoor Voices: The internet-favorite workout brand is taking 25% off select legging styles with code LEGGINGS25 through Thanksgiving.
- Paravel: Take 25% off everything from this travel brand, excluding travel kits, with promo code DOMINOFRIDAY.
- Peach & Lily: The beauty retailer that specializes in K-beauty is offering 30% off sitewide using code PEACH2019 with exclusions.
- Perry Ellis: The luxe menswear brand is offering 40% off sitewide during its Black Friday Preview, going on now.
- Petite Studio: Our favorite purveyor of the most incredible clothing for petite women is offering 25% off sitewide with code BF25OFF.
- PUMA: Through Dec. 2, hundreds of items are 50% off with the code HALFOFF, including many popular basketball shoes.
- Ray-Ban: Score new shades at up to 50% off with new deals every day.
- Rebecca Minkoff: This stunning (yet perfect for everyday) tote is under $100 right now, 50% off its original price of $198.
- Reformation: Starting today, you can take 30% off some of the most stylish, high-quality clothing beloved by celebrities and Instagram influencers alike.
- The Body Shop: Take 40% off sitewide, 50% off seasonal items and 25% off the brand's huge selection of gifts through Dec. 4.
- The North Face: Get 25% off select items online through Cyber Monday.
- Sam Edelman: Save 30% off select items using the code SAM2019. There's no better time to finally purchase those winter boots you've been eyeing.
- Shoes.com: Get up to 60% off select styles with code BFPREVIEW19, and there will also be limited time deals on brands such as New Balance, Dr. Martens, Skechers and more.
- Skagen: At the minimalist watch brand Skagen, a selection of its watches and hybrid smartwatches start at $39.99, with other accessories starting at just $9.99.
- Soko Glam: The beauty retailer, which stocks cult favorites like Then I Met You and CosRX, is hosting a 30% off sitewide sale and giving 65% off select items with code BLACKFRIDAY19.
- Spanx: Take 20% off everything, just make sure you act fast before the bestsellers sell out.
- State Cashmere: Get 25% off your entire order of cashmere goodies with the code 2019THX25.
- Sweaty Betty: One of our favorite brands of high-quality activewear is offering 30% off with promo code CHEERS.
- Tarte Cosmetics: Use code VIP25 and snag 25% off palettes, skincare sets, brushes and much more.
- Thakoon: Get 25% off everything from chunky sweaters to chic dresses through Dec.1.
- Toms: Use code THANKFUL for 30% off any item through Dec. 2.
- Topshop: Snag up to 50% off select styles and enjoy free shipping (worldwide).
- Tory Burch: Take 30% off purchases of $250 or more with promo code THANKS at the brand's Holiday Event.
- Ugg: If your closet is lacking in cozy footwear, head over to the Ugg Closet, which has opened up to reveal deals on some of the brand's classic boots, sneakers, flats and slippers.
- Untuckit: 25% off sitewide through Dec. 1, and combined savings of up of up to 50%.
- Urban Outfitters: Buy one, get one 50% off sitewide. The discount is taken at checkout on the lower priced item.
- Vince Camuto: The ultra-chic shoe and accessory brand is offering 40% off its entire site through Dec. 3, with various styles of booties now less than $150.
- Vineyard Vines: Take 25% off purchases of $100+ when you use promo code GIFTS19.
- White and Warren: Get cozy this Black Friday with 25% off sitewide until Dec. 2.
- 7 For All Mankind: You won't want to miss out on up to 60% off the beloved denim brand at Nordstrom.
Tech, gaming and toys
- Amazon devices: Alexa-enabled devices like Echo Dots and Fire Tablets are already seeing early discounts.
- Beats by Dre: Snag over-ear noise canceling Studio3 headphones for just $279.95, down from $349.95.
- Bose: Make no mistake we're big fans of Bose, both for the quality of the brand's products and an incredibly balanced soundstage. Save on the QuietComfort 35 IIs, SoundLink Micro and the line of Home Speakers.
- Case-Mate: Score 40% off wildly vibrant and fun cases for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones. Plus save on power banks, Apple Watch bands and screen protectors.
- CASETiFY: Use code FILLMYBAG for 15% off one item, 25% off two or 30% off three items.
- Eargo: Get the EargoNeo for $500 off on Amazon.
- Google: Save $200 on the Pixel 4and 4 XL across all colors.
- HP: This Black Friday, HP is hosting a Black Friday Sneak Peek offering up to 63% off on select products, including $820 off the HP Laptop. HP also has a sale on Amazon, featuring more laptops and printers.
- Insignia: Get a 32-inch Fire TV Edition HD TV for just $99.99 on Amazon.
- Lenovo: ThinkPads of all shapes and sizes are seeing strong discounts with code THINKSGIVING ahead of the doorbusters, which will also drop today.
- LEGO: Get four full days of 30% off selected sets, perfect for holiday gifting.
- Motorola: While the new RAZR isn't on sale, Motorola is marking down the Moto Z3, G6, G6 Play, Z4, Motorola One and many other phones.
- Olloclip: Get 60% off on almost every product sitewide.
- OSMO: Save up to 30% off STEM and play infused sets that pair with tablets like the Apple iPad or Amazon's Fire tablets.
- Plugable: Take an extra $9 off the brand's USB 2.0 Digital Microscope, perfect for students or anyone interested in the microscopic world.
- PopSockets: As part of PopSocket's early doorbuster blowout you can take 20% off sitewide with code EARLY20.
- PhoneSoap: Use code GIFT30 for 30% off the entire product line.
- Samsung: The tech giant has started tons of early deals. One of our favorite finds is the 128GB Galaxy S10e for $549 — $200 off its original price, and you get a pair of Galaxy Buds for free.
- Shop Disney: Take up to 40% off nearly every category, from stuffed animals to action figures, slippers, costumes and even pins.
- Sony: Get an unlocked Xperia 1 Smartphone for $799.99 or pair it with the class leading WH-1000XM3 headphones for just $899.99.
Home and health
- 23andMe: Take $100 off 23andMe's best-selling Health + Ancestry Service.
- Ancestry®: Get 50% off the AncestryDNA® kit and subscription service.
- Bear Mattress: Take 25% off your purchase and receive two free Cloud Pillows with the code GIFT through Dec. 2.
- Birch: Use code BF200 for $200 off a new Birch mattress, a brand loved for its use of natural and organic materials.
- Birch Lane: The furniture and decor brand is hosting a blowout sale for Black Friday, with discounts of up to 80% off. You'll save on everything from coffee tables to ottomans and even sofas and sectionals.
- Boll & Branch: Upgrade your bedding, bathroom basics and even loungewear with 25% off orders of $150 or more.
- Brooklinen: One of the Internet's favorite bedding brands, Brooklinen is offering 20% off sitewide.
- Casper: One of our top bed-in-a-box mattress brands is offering 10% off any mattress order until Dec. 2.
- Cocoon by Sealy: Not only will you get 25% off your purchase of any Chill Mattress, you'll also receive a free DreamFit Sheet Set and two DreamFit Pillows.
- Cricut: Black Friday sales from this DIY crafts brand include lower prices on the Cricut Explore Air 2, EasyPress2, EasyPress Mini and more.
- Dyson: Up to 50% off select bestsellers on Amazon, including the popular stick vacuum.
- GE Lighting: Get 30% off all C by GE products at Best Buy this Black Friday. That includes smart bulbs, smart switches and much more.
- Hayneedle: Top-rated bar stools are up to 60% off, gardening and decor are up to 50% off and Christmas trees are seriously discounted. Plus, get free shipping for all orders over $49.
- Helix: Use the code BF100 for $100 off any mattress purchase and two free Dream Pillows.
- Hydro Flask: You don't need to be a VSCO girl to use one of the best water bottles on the market. At Nordstrom, a 32-ounce wide mouth Hydro Flask is 25% off in black or white.
- Joss & Main: Take 70% off rugs, 65% off beds and headboards, and up to 60% off big-ticket items like sofas.
- Le Creuset: No black here; it's Colorful Friday at Le Creuset. Save on iconic cookware in bright and neutral hues.
- Lovesac: Are you sitting down? Because the deals at Lovesac might knock you off your feet. Save up to 35% on Sactionals, 30% off Sacs, and 35% off Holiday Sac Bundles.
- Mattress Firm: Now through Nov. 29, snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, and a queen mattress for the price of a twin, with savings of up to $600.
- Nectar: Take $100 off any mattress purchase and receive two free Memory Foam Pillows.
- Primary Goods: Take $10 off any purchase of $99 or more with code DREAM10. Spend up to $449, and the more you spend the more you'll save with Primary Goods' tiered discount codes.
- Purple: Save up to $400 during Purple's biggest Black Friday mattress sale ever.
- Pyrex: Your Thanksgiving leftovers need somewhere to go. A 20-piece Pyrex set from Bed, Bath, and Beyond, now 40% off, will do the trick.
- Smoko: An online brand devoted to making the internet a cuter place, Smoko is hosting daily deals every day this week.
- Snowe Home: Bedding, bath linens, kitchenware and more are on sale and would make perfect gifts for anyone on your list. Take 20% off orders $75+ or 25% off orders $750+.
- Sur La Table: The culinarily-inclined retailer has over 100 of the most in-demand epicurean devices and tools discounted up to 75%.
- S'well: Find the S'well bottle that suits your personality with 25% off sitewide, using promo code HOLIDAY19.
- The Company Store: Use code BLKFRIDAY19 for 25% off items sitewide, with special discounts like an extra 50% off select items and 30% off select comforters.
- Vitamix: Snag up to 29% off a whole range of Vitamix's top-of-the-line smart blenders. Sure, they're a bit of a splurge, but they are built to last (and you'll use it all the time).
- World Market: Take 40% off almost all furniture and enjoy free shipping on all orders of $75 or more.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.