The best things to buy on Black Friday

Keeping track of all the incredible Black Friday deals popping up every day this week is a full time job in and of itself—in fact, it's our full time job! While you focus on Thanksgiving prep, the Underscored team will be keeping track of all the deals you need to know about on the web, and here, we'll be calling out our all-time favorites.

This post will be your guide to the best of the best, the most impressive savings on the most coveted items. And be sure to check back, as we'll be updating our list often with even more top picks.

AirPods Pro ($234.98, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

They've only been out for a few weeks, but they're already on sale. The latest earbuds from Apple feature impressive noise cancellation, a wider soundstage, still the same great battery life and easy pairing within Apple's ecosystem. Snag some Airpods Pro at the lowest price we've seen from Amazon, and enjoy the best true wireless earbuds on the market.

Second Generation AirPods with Standard Case ($134, originally $159.99; amazon.com) and Wireless Charging Case ($164.99, originally $199; amazon.com)

Second generation Airpods, which dropped this past spring, still bring a lot to the audio table. The key difference between these two products is in the case; opt for either the standard charging case,which uses a Lightning port, or the wireless case, which adds in Qi-enabled technology. Both are on sale now, at $134.99 and 164.99 respectively.

TCL 6-Series ($599.99, originally $649.99; amazon.com)

The 6-Series from TCL is the first time the brand has used QLED technology, and it delivers an impressive picture. This TV supports up to 4K UHD resolution with Dolby Vision, and right now it's $150 off its usual price. Plus, it's a Roku TV, so access to plenty of streaming services is available straight out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256 GB Unlocked with Galaxy Buds ($899.99, originally $1,015.67; amazon.com)

With a 6.8-inch QuadHD AMOLED and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, you can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, and now, it's down to its lowest price ever. Not to mention, Samsung will throw in some Galaxy Buds to sweeten the deal.

7th Generation 10.2-inch iPad, 32 GB Wi-Fi ($249.99, originally $329; amazon.com or staples.com)

Apple's 7th Generation 10.2-inch iPad just launched in September, but it's already down to its lowest price, $249.99. Pick one up, and enjoy a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, Touch ID for secure unlocking, and the A10 Fusion processor.

Apple MacBook Air, 13-inch ($899, originally $1,099; amazon.com)

The latest generation MacBook Air still has a 13-inch Retina Display, but adds in True Tone and a fast 8th generation Intel Core i5 Processor with 8 GBs of RAM. It only has 128 GBs of internal storage, but at least it's an SSD.

Second Generation Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($299, originally $359.98; amazon.com, walmart.com, gamestop.com)

Amazon and Walmart are offering the Second Generation Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99. It's a full game download and the console itself, full retail of $359.98, so you're saving the cost of a game. Even better, if you get the Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe from GameStop, you'll score a $25 gift card, so you can start thinking about your next game right away.

iRobot Roomba E5 ($279, originally $379.99; amazon.com)

This iRobot Roomba E5 is better at picking up the crud on your floor, thanks to Power-Lifting Suction that delivers 5 times the air power, and now you can get one for $100 off. Like other Roombas, this model will intelligently navigate around all your furniture, plus it will run 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Multi-cooker ($89.99, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

The ultimate Instant Pot deal has arrived. Right now, you can get the Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Multi-cooker for its lowest price ever. This Instant Pot isn't just a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, steamer, saute, and warmer; it's also Alexa-enabled, for maximum convenience.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($129.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Ring's Video Doorbell 2 can work in a wired or battery-powered configuration right of the box-—a vital feature for a smart doorbell—plus it's super easy to install. You'll get a wide 180-degree 1080pHD view from the Video Doorbell 2 and can even set up motion alerts.

Derry Sofa ($549.99, originally $1,350; wayfair.com)

A cult-favorite couch, the Derry Sofa from Wayfair, is now down to one of the lowest prices we've seen. It comes in six trendy hues, so you can find the perfect fit for your home.

Kindle Paperwhite ($84.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

A light e-reader that's now waterproof so you can carry your kindle on your next beach vacation, the Kindle Paperwhite is down to its lowest price. For a limited time, get $5 in ebook credit with every purchase, and be sure to check out the other Kindle sales happening on Amazon now.

Casper Sheets (starting at $45; amazon.com)

Get a great night's sleep on a new set of Casper sheets, now ranging at $42 for a twin set up to $70 for a California king. They're made with Staple Supima Cotton, which won't pill or wear thin and will only get softer with every wash. Not to mention, you won't lose any sleep over this all-time low price.

Adidas Senseboost Go Shoes ($84, originally $120; adidas.com)

These top-selling Adidas feature responsive cushioning to return energy during your runs. Not to mention, they're ultra lightweight and breathable so every step you'll take feels comfortable and flexible.

Dyson Hair Dryer Gift Edition ($399, originally $459; nordstrom.com)

This ultra powerful Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer comes in a special gift edition for the holidays, with red accents and a red case. And most special of all, it's over $150 off at Nordstrom.

Outdoor Voices 7/8 Springs Leggings ($63.75, originally $85; outdoorvoices.com)

You're probably already seeing these bold leggings from trendy activewear brand Outdoor Voices all over your gym. Now get a pair of your own for 25% off with promo code LEGGINGS25. Choose from nine different colorways, all of which will make you a standout during your next workout.

KitchenAid Mixer ($279.99, originally $379.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Finally add a classic KitchenAid mixer to your kitchen arsenal with this deal. At Bed, Bath, and Beyond, it's down to $279.99 in a range of colors—that's $100 off it's usual price. (In the Blue Willow, Green Apple, Majestic Yellow, Matte Gray, and Metallic Chrome hues, it's even less expensive.)

Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boot ($99.90, originally $150; nordstrom.com)

The most iconic rain boot is on sale at Nordstrom, just in time for wet winter weather. High shine and a sleek buckle accent makes these classic black wellies stand out, while traction-gripping soles ensure you won't slip in any puddles.

Sephora Skin Wonderland ($32, originally $64; sephora.com)

With this set of 15 mini versions of fan-favorite Sephora skincare products, there's no need for beauty aficionados to choose just one. A $181.00 value, you can score the whole kit and caboodle for just $32. Gift it to the beauty lover in your life, or use it to upgrade your own skincare regimen.

Ugg Karel Boot ($99.90, originally $154.95; nordstrom.com)

The iconic Ugg boot gets a trendy update with the addition of a buckle detail on the Karel style, in either black, charcoal or chestnut suede. Now, this genuine shearling-lined style is under $100 for Black Friday to take you through the winter season.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.