AirPods and AirPods Pro are down to their lowest prices ever for Black Friday

We're approaching the 2019 holiday season and Apple has not one, not two but three models of AirPods on the market. Better yet, all three models are down to their lowest prices ever.

AirPods with a standard case are $129.99 from $159.99, AirPods with a wireless charging case are $159.99 from $199.99 and AirPods Pro are $234.98 from $249.99.

The Second Generation AirPods launched back in the Spring of this year and we were big fans in our review. They improved on a lot of features like connectivity, battery life and even the sound quality over the first generations. Much of the improvements stemmed from the Apple-made H1 Bluetooth Chip, which enables the fast pairing with iOS, watchOS or macOS devices. Plus, it lets you say "Hey Siri" to control music, send messages and even take calls.

You can expect over 24 hours of battery life including recharges from the case, and up to five hours of listening on a full charge. That goes for the standard or wireless charging case. The only difference here is that, while both let you charge with a Lightning cable, the wireless one also lets you toss the AirPods onto a Qi-enabled charging pad.

AirPods with Standard Charging Case ($129.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($169.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com or bhphotovideo.com)

AirPods Pro launched in late October and they improve upon everything. So much so that CNN Underscored declared them the best true wireless earbuds on the market. These feature an all-new design that results in shorter buds and the addition of silicone ear tips. This provides a more snug fit for both comfort and sound retention. Furthermore, noise cancellation is here and it's seriously impressive. The sound is much better, and connectivity with switching between Mac and iOS devices is zippier thanks to the new H1 Bluetooth chip inside. Yes, these are more expensive at $249.95, but they make up for it in value. Plus, you can get them for $234.98, which is an all-time low.

AirPods Pro ($234.98, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.