Apple's discounting tons of accessories and even the iPad this Black Friday

Apple fans, pay attention! Apple's official store on Amazon is offering some steep discounts not just on these devices themselves, but also on their respective accessories. We've already rounded up the deals on Apple's official cases for iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, but there's more to the story.

iPad and Accessories

Hands down, Apple's iPad is one of the most popular tablets available. And the entry-level 7th Generation 10.2-inch iPad was already pretty affordable at $329.99, but for Black Friday it's down to a starting price of $249.99. This price applies to their 32GB model, but if you're looking for a bit more storage, the WiFi 128 GB is just $329.99 from $429.99. As for processing and image quality, you'll get the powerful A10 Fusion Chip and the crisp, high contrast Retina display. Plus, the discounts apply to a few larger models we discuss just below.

Additionally, you can save on the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. However, the real story is with the accessories. The first-generation Apple Pencil is down to just $79 from $99.99, and the smart keyboards and cases are all seeing sales. Let's dig in.

Apple Pencil ($79, originally $99; amazon.com)

Apple Leather Sleeve for 10.5-inch iPad Pro ($59.99, originally $129; amazon.com)

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 11-inch, 3rd Generation ($161.99, originally $179; amazon.com)

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch, 3rd Generation ($180.99, originally $199; amazon.com)

Apple Pencil Second Generation ($119.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Mac and Accessories

Fortunately, the Mac isn't being left out of the party. The previous-generation 2012 13.3" MacBook Air is down to $699.99 from $999.99. Keep in mind though that this is an older model and may not feature top speeds. You can save on the Magic Mouse and the Magic Keyboard 2, great accessories for this device. Full details below.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage ($699.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com)

Apple Magic Mouse 2 ($59, originally $79; amazon.com)

Apple Magic Keyboard ($99, originally $129; amazon.com)

Magic Trackpad 2 ($118.50, originally $129; amazon.com)

Cables, chargers and more

So along with the iPad and Mac deals above, and the iPhone case deals here, yet there's more on sale. Plenty of cables, chargers and dongles are all seeing price reductions. Naturally, the official Apple-made iPhone lightning cables are MFi compliant.

Apple Composite AV cable ($19.99, originally $39; amazon.com)

Apple Thunderbolt cable, 0.5m ($19.99, originally $39; amazon.com)

Apple USB-C Charge Cable, 2m ($13.99, originally $35; amazon.com)

Apple USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter ($64, originally $79; amazon.com)

Apple USB-C to USB Adapter ($16.50, originally $19; amazon.com)

Apple Mini DisplayPort to DVI Adapter ($24.99, originally $29; amazon.com)

Apple Lightning to USB Cable, 0.5m ($14.55, originally $19; amazon.com)

Apple Lightning to USB Cable, 1m ($15, originally $19; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.