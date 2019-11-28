cnn
Now's the time to save on Fire TV Sticks, Cubes and TVs

Jacob Krol, CNN Underscored
Fri November 29, 2019

The great thing about the Fire TV line of streaming devices is that Amazon plays fair with almost every streaming service. Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, AppleTV+ and even Disney+ are all supported.

At just $24.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a no-brainer purchase for yourself or would make a great stocking stuffer. And if you don't need a 4K TV, you can go for a base Fire TV Stick at just $19.99. The full-featured Fire TV Cube is down to $89.99 (from $199.99). It supports 4K UHD output and has built-in Alexa. With its far-field microphones, you can ask Alexa to control your TV and the rest of your smart ecosystem.

A number of Fire TV Edition TVs from Insignia and Toshiba are seeing steep discounts. These have FireOS for access to hundreds of streaming services. For $99.99, you can get a 24-inch or 32-inch HD TV from Insignia. If you want a 4K UHD model with Dolby Vision, the Toshiba 43-inch Fire TV Edition is your best bet at $229.99 (down from $330).

  • Fire TV Stick ($19.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)
  • Fire TV Stick 4K ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)
  • Fire TV Cube ($89.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)
  • Fire TV Blaster ($34.99; amazon.com)
  • Fire TV Recast 500 GB ($129.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com)
  • Fire TV Recast 1 TB ($179.99, originally $279.99; amazon.com)
  • 24" Insignia Fire TV Edition ($99.99, originally $150; amazon.com)
  • 32" Insignia Fire TV Edition ($99.99, originally $179; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.