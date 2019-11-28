The great thing about the Fire TV line of streaming devices is that Amazon plays fair with almost every streaming service. Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, AppleTV+ and even Disney+ are all supported.

At just $24.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a no-brainer purchase for yourself or would make a great stocking stuffer. And if you don't need a 4K TV, you can go for a base Fire TV Stick at just $19.99. The full-featured Fire TV Cube is down to $89.99 (from $199.99). It supports 4K UHD output and has built-in Alexa. With its far-field microphones, you can ask Alexa to control your TV and the rest of your smart ecosystem.

A number of Fire TV Edition TVs from Insignia and Toshiba are seeing steep discounts. These have FireOS for access to hundreds of streaming services. For $99.99, you can get a 24-inch or 32-inch HD TV from Insignia. If you want a 4K UHD model with Dolby Vision, the Toshiba 43-inch Fire TV Edition is your best bet at $229.99 (down from $330).

Fire TV Stick ($19.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Stick 4K ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Cube ($89.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Blaster ($34.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Recast 500 GB ($129.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Recast 1 TB ($179.99, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

24" Insignia Fire TV Edition ($99.99, originally $150; amazon.com)

32" Insignia Fire TV Edition ($99.99, originally $179; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.