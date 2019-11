(CNN) Here's what you might have missed this Thanksgiving Thursday on CNN:

-- President Trump made an unannounced visit to US troops in Afghanistan.

-- Trump and former President Barack Obama wished Americans a happy Thanksgiving on Twitter.

-- It was a close call, Charlie Brown. But Snoopy and friends took flight after all. The big balloons were in the air for today's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade , despite the threat of winds.

-- CNN's Zachary B. Wolf gives you a quick rundown of everything you need to know about impeachment just in time for the politics talk at dinner tonight.

-- Former police superintendent David Duckenfield has been found not guilty of manslaughter of 95 Liverpool football fans in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster.

-- Apple has been hit with backlash from Ukraine for marking the disputed territory of Crimea as part of Russia in its apps for Russian users.