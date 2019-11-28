Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Alexis Grace and Erica Hernandez, CNN

Updated 3:27 PM ET, Thu November 28, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed this Thanksgiving Thursday on CNN:

-- President Trump made an unannounced visit to US troops in Afghanistan.
-- Trump and former President Barack Obama wished Americans a happy Thanksgiving on Twitter.
-- It was a close call, Charlie Brown. But Snoopy and friends took flight after all. The big balloons were in the air for today's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, despite the threat of winds.
    -- CNN's Zachary B. Wolf gives you a quick rundown of everything you need to know about impeachment just in time for the politics talk at dinner tonight.
    -- Former police superintendent David Duckenfield has been found not guilty of manslaughter of 95 Liverpool football fans in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster.
    -- Apple has been hit with backlash from Ukraine for marking the disputed territory of Crimea as part of Russia in its apps for Russian users.
    -- Alelia Murphy, a New York resident and former seamstress who'd been recognized as the oldest living American, has died at the age of 114.
    -- "Supergirl" star Melissa Benoist opens up about her alleged experience in what she said was an abusive relationship.
      -- During a gunfight near a Wisconsin home, police say a bullet tore through a wall into a toddler's room, hitting a Baby Shark stuffed animal only a few inches away from the child
      -- Gabrielle Union says she is grateful in light of her controversial exit from "America's Got Talent."