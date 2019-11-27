Gary Rhodes, British celebrity chef, dead at 59

(CNN) British celebrity chef Gary Rhodes has died aged 59, his family says.

In a statement reported by the PA Media news agency, the family said: "The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE."

The family said Rhodes died on Tuesday evening with his wife Jennie at his side.

Rhodes was filming a new series in Dubai for Rock Oyster Media and Goldfinch TV, the production companies said in a joint statement Wednesday.

"Gary was taken ill very suddenly at home during a break in filming and died a short time afterwards," the joint statement reads.

