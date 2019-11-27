Gary Rhodes, British celebrity chef, dead at 59

(CNN) British celebrity chef Gary Rhodes has died aged 59, his family says.

In a statement reported by the PA Media news agency, the family said: "The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE."

The family said Rhodes died on Tuesday evening with his wife Jennie at his side.

Two Dubai hotels where Rhodes had restaurants, Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, released a statement saying they were "devastated" by the news, PA reported.

"Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend," the hotels said.

