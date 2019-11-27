Photos: Ancient finds This illustration compares the jaws and teeth of two predatory dinosaurs, Allosaurus (left) and Majungasaurus (right). Hide Caption 1 of 106

Photos: Ancient finds This is an artist's illustration of Najash rionegrina in the dunes of the Kokorkom desert that extended across Northern Patagonia during the Late Cretaceous period. The snake is coiled around with its hindlimbs on top of the remains of a jaw bone from a small charcharodontosaurid dinosaur. Hide Caption 2 of 106

Photos: Ancient finds University of South Carolina archaelogist Christopher Moore (second from right) and colleagues collect core samples from White Pond near Elgin, South Carolina, to look for evidence of an impact from an asteroid or comet that may have caused the extinction of large ice-age animals such as sabre-tooth cats and giant sloths and mastodons. Hide Caption 3 of 106

Photos: Ancient finds Core samples from White Pond near Elgin, South Carolina, show evidence of platinum spikes and soot indicative of an impact from an asteroid or comet. Hide Caption 4 of 106

Photos: Ancient finds The Sosnogorsk lagoon as it likely appeared 372 million years ago just before a deadly storm, according to an artist's rendering. The newly discovered tetrapod can be seen in the left side of the image below the surface. Hide Caption 5 of 106

Photos: Ancient finds Bronze goods recovered from a river in northern Germany indicate an ancient toolkit of a Bronze Age warrior. Hide Caption 6 of 106

Photos: Ancient finds Mold pigs are a newly discovered family, genus and species of microinvertebrates that lived 30 million years ago. Hide Caption 7 of 106