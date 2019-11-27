It's not the first time winter storms have ruined Thanksgiving travel. Here are 5 others

(CNN) An estimated 20 million people may face brutal weather as they travel this Thanksgiving, but they won't be alone.

History provides a few examples of holiday storms that left wintry chaos in their wake.

Here are five notable storms, starting with the Great Appalachian Storm in 1950 through the Thanksgiving Day storm that hit New York just 5 years ago.

November 24-25, 1950: The Great Appalachian Storm

Coburn Creek, West Virginia, reported the greatest snowfall total with 62 inches.

During Thanksgiving weekend in 1950, a storm rolled into the Appalachian Mountains bringing piles of snow with it. Coburn Creek, West Virginia got 62 inches of snow, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.