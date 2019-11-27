(CNN) A man accused of killing a student at the University of Illinois at Chicago strangled her because he was angry she'd not paid attention to him, prosecutors say.

Ruth George, 19, was found dead over the weekend in her family's car in a parking garage on campus.

Her family reported her missing to campus police Saturday and her phone was tracked to the parking garage near the school's library, UIC Police Chief Kevin Booker said. When police arrived, they found her unresponsive in the back seat.

Donald D. Thurman

The suspect is a parolee

Donald D. Thurman, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault, Booker said.

Read More