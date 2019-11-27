The force is strong with these Star Wars-inspired Instant Pots

By Allen Kim, CNN

Updated 12:27 PM ET, Wed November 27, 2019

(CNN)While everyone waits for Baby Yoda merch to drop from "The Mandalorian," you can get your Star Wars fix ahead of the release of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" with one of the most versatile tools you can have in the kitchen: a Star Wars-themed Instant Pot.

There are five Instant Pots in total in the collection, and they come in several different looks. Droid fans will especially appreciate the R2-D2 Instant Pot's perfect fit.
The whole collection.
"When you need to fuel up with a great meal in a hurry, count on brilliant starship mechanic R2-D2 to save the day with this special edition Star Wars Instant Pot," the store promises. "A tribute to the heroic Star Wars droid, the all-in-one kitchen essential offers a whopping seven functions, expertly handling everything from pressure cooking, sautéing and slow cooking to making yogurt."
Alongside R2-D2, there's Darth Vader and Stormtrooper models too -- they come in the 6-quart size and are priced at $100. The Chewbacca model is the largest, coming in at 8 quarts while being priced the highest at $120. And the BB-8 model is the smallest at 3 quarts, costing only $80.
    Fans can pre-order now for a mid-December ship date.