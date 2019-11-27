Texas chemical plant explosion blows out windows at nearby homes

(CNN) An explosion rocked a plant in Texas early Wednesday, blowing out windows at nearby homes and sending plumes of orange flames into the sky.

The explosion was at the TPC plant that makes products for chemical and petroleum companies, CNN affiliate KFDM/KBTV reported.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for everyone within a half mile of the plant, the Nederland Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post. It said the evacuation area could change or expand.

Tyler Shawn Dunlap said he was sleeping when the blast rocked his house.

"I heard and felt my house shake. I first thought people were coming to break in cause of our intense security so I was scared calling 911," he said.

Read More