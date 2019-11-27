Power outage at Oakland airport causes long security lines and baggage claim delays

(CNN) Staff inside the Oakland International Airport worked to resolve a power outage Tuesday night amidst an already crazy week for travelers.

The California airport tweeted about the outage around 7:30 p.m. and about 30 minutes later, said power was restored to the majority of the terminal complex but "sporadic outages remain."

Frustrated travelers began posting about the outage around 6:30 p.m.

One Twitter user posted a picture of a dark room inside the airport.

Some departing flights were delayed during the outage, airport spokeswoman Keonnis Taylor told CNN. Both arriving and departing flights were operating by about 8:30 p.m., the airport said.

Read More