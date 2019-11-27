Bus driver accused of drinking beer while driving students to school

(CNN) A school bus driver in Illinois has been arrested after, police say, she was caught on video drinking beer while picking up elementary school students.

Michelle Passley, 44, was arrested and charged with two Class A Misdemeanor counts of Endangering the Life/Health of a child, according to a release from the Aurora Police Department.

Earlier this month, Passley "purchased beer at a convenience store and drank it while picking up students during a morning bus route in Aurora," according to the release.

Footage from the gas station showing Michelle Passley purchasing beer.

The store clerk notified East Aurora School District 131 officials after selling two cans of beer to a woman and then watched her get onto a school bus and drive away, according to the release.

Aurora police later reviewed the convenience store and bus surveillance video and watched the driver purchase the beer, return to the bus and place a beer can into a brown paper bag and drink from it while driving numerous elementary school children on the bus, the release said.

Read More