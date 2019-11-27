Barbara Hillary, the first black woman to make it to both the North and South poles, dies

(CNN) Barbara Hillary, the first black woman to reach the North and South poles, died on Saturday. She was 88.

"She died in the season of 24 hour sun in the South Pole," the announcement said. Hillary, a cancer survivor and world explorer, had "suffered significant health decline in recent months," according to a tweet.

At age 75, the trailblazer became the first African American woman to make it to the North Pole. She reached the South Pole four years later, when she was 79.

Born in New York City and raised in Harlem, Hillary was a retired nurse and editor-in-chief of a nonprofit, multiracial magazine in Queens.

